Nevada County students host online concert to raise funds for BIPOC organizations

A group of recent Nevada Union High School graduates are producing a live online concert and five-day fundraiser to raise money for local and national organizations that work to support Black and Brown communities that address racial injustice and inequity.

Youth from the group NC Students for Racial Justice will host the virtual concert that starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30, kicking off a five-day fundraising period. Money raised during the event will be donated to seven organizations that address a range of issues including prison reform, food justice and mental health, with a shared mission to counteract systemic racism.

“It is no secret that Nevada County is a majority white county. With such a demographic, some might say that the Black Lives Matter movement has little relevance to our town. Such a mindset, however, purports that the problem of racism is a people of color problem, and thus can only be addressed by people of color themselves. In reality, systemic racism was created by, and is sustained by, white people, who bear responsibility for undoing such a system,” said representatives from the group made up of minors and young adults who wished to remain anonymous after there was a backlash of negative, hostile and intimidating community response to the event.

Creating Communities Beyond Bias and Color Me Human are two local organizations working to heal racism within Nevada County. The Youth Justice Coalition works in Los Angeles to help youth of color find a way out of the prison system and TGI Justice Project does the same for transgender and intersex-variant folks in the Bay Area. The Bail Project works nationally to combat mass incarceration, and Phat Beets Produce works in the East Bay to bring fresh, nutritional food to low-income neighborhoods of color. The Loveland Foundation provides the financial means for Black women and girls to access mental health services.

The virtual concert uses the online Zoom platform and will feature local musicians: Brett Shady (Golden Shoulders), Davia, Evan Rashby and The String Sisters. Throughout the event, representatives from various organizations will speak about the significance and impact of their work. An online donation platform will become available July 30 – August 4.

The first $6,000 raised will be matched with support from BriarPatch Food Co-op, and four private community donors.

“We would like to acknowledge our position as majority white, privileged people. We intend to use our networks for the redistribution of capital as a form of reparations for the ways in which whites have benefited from a white supremacist system–a system which has caused continual harm against, and oppression of, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. Please support this effort, and donate toward the work of racial justice,” organizers said.

Those interested in attending the concert to enjoy local music and learn more about the local and national fight against racism, register here: https://bit.ly/nc4blm.

Follow Nevada County for Black Lives on Facebook where the donation link will be posted, and the concert will be live streamed: https://bit.ly/nc4blmfacebook.

There is no fee to watch the concert, but donations are appreciated. For those unable to view it live, a recording of the concert will be available until August 5.

Source: BriarPatch Food Co-op