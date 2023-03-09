The annual “Young at Art” student display of visual arts takes place March 14 through May 25, according to a press release.
“Young at Art” is part of a national program recognizing March as Youth Art Month, the release states.
“This is a great opportunity to experience the delightful, joyous creativity of Nevada County’s students and the hard work and expertise of the county’s teachers and staff,” the release states. “Every year, students demonstrate the clever integration of core academic subjects (math, science, social studies) through the arts. The arts (dance, theatre arts, media arts, music, and visual arts) help students develop cognitive, emotional intelligence, and artistic pathways to help fine-tune skills in communication, critical thinking, imagination, and creativity.”
The public is invited to view “Young at Art” displays from students across the county at the Rood Center. Safety protocols and precautions will be in place at the Rood Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.
The Rood Center, located at 950 Maidu Lane, Nevada City, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools office will also post a slideshow of the “Young at Art” student displays in March for those who cannot attend the show at the Rood Center, the release states.
The display is sponsored by Nevada County Superintendent of Schools.
For more information about “Young at Art”, please visit: https://nevco.org/art/young-at-art/
