This year’s winner of the Nevada County Reads logo contest is Mya Marsh, whose work was used on Nevada County Reads program marketing.

The Nevada County Library is excited to announce the author of Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, will be visiting the Miners Foundry on Saturday, May 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This event is sponsored by the Nevada County Library, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, Nevada County Friends of the Library, and the Community Asian Theatre of the Sierras. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and all are invited to attend this free event.