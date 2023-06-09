Join us for a day of learning at the 2023 Nevada County Media's Media Madness event. The day will be packed with amazing speakers and breakout sessions. This is a must-attend event for anyone interested in filmmaking, video, audio, acting, and all things media. The event will take place on Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Nevada County Media studio (located at 355 Crown Point Circle, Suite D). The event is free to all NCM members and $25 for non-members. Pre-registration is required. Details can be found at https://nevadacountymedia.org/academy/p/media-madness.

The day will start with a morning coffee and croissants gathering before beginning with a lineup of renowned speakers who will share their knowledge and experiences. The event also includes workshops, breakout sessions, and an opportunity to see how a multi-camera livestream program is done. The speaker lineup includes: