Annually, the Nevada County Magicians Guild partners with the North Star Historic Conservancy to raise proceeds for The North Star House, according to a press release.
This year, members of the guild will present their personal favorite, thought-provoking mysteries which skirt reality, the release states. The show is called “A Mystical Reality: A Theatrical Exploration of Magic and Meaning.”
Show dates are Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1. Show time is 7 p.m. and the shows are about 1 hour and 45 minutes in length, according to the release. This is an all-ages event, according to the release.
Tickets are limited to 80 per evening. Guests move from room to room to observe magic from various performers.
The North Star House itself was designed by Julia Morgan, first working female architect in California and architect of the famed Hearst Castle, according to the release. The project was commissioned by The North Star Mine as home to A.D. Foote, engineer of the mine, and his family. In addition to his works at the mine, A.D. Foote was a hobbyist photographer and horticulturalist who planted a number of Felix Gillet trees that still stand on the property today, according to the release. Mary Hallock Foot was a poet, writer and artist, known for her work illustrating The Scarlet Letter, the release states.
Today, the 501c3 organization works to restore the home to its former glory, host community activities and private events, and preserve the history of this local treasure, the release states. More information about the house can be found here: https://thenorthstarhouse.org
The Nevada County Magicians Guild was founded over 30 years ago as an organization for magicians to meet, learn and perform magic for the community, the release states. More information about the Guild can be found here: https://www.nevadacountymagiciansguild.org