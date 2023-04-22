SPOTGhoststravaganza-GVU-042223

Local legend Mark Lyon wrote, narrated and co-produced the film Phantoms of the Holbrooke.

 Submitted photo

Nevada County Library hosts a paranormal after-hours event you don’t want to miss! Local ghostbusters are invited to the historic Grass Valley Library on Wednesday, April 26 for a 7 p.m. screening of the docudrama Phantoms of the Holbrooke.

Phantoms of the Holbrooke explores the eerie secrets of Grass Valley’s favorite haunted hotel through dramatizations of encounters with the spirit realm, ranging from the polite and gentle to the hair-raising. Established shortly after the Golden Gate Saloon opened in 1852, the Holbrooke has a long and winding history, including two fires and several famous (and infamous) visitors. Some of the tales recounted in the film, while not graphic, contain subjects that audiences may find disturbing.