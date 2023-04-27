NevadaCountyReads-PRO-042723

 Submitted photo

The Nevada County Library is pleased to announce that this year’s book selection for Nevada County Reads will be Interior Chinatown by award-winning author Charles Yu. Interior Chinatown is the tale of Willis Wu, a man who struggles with being able to see himself as the main character in his own life. Written in a unique screenplay format, Interior Chinatown is a tale of identity, love, and Asian-American history. In 2020, Interior Chinatown won the National Book Award in the fiction category and has since been nominated for multiple awards from other institutions.

Nevada County Reads events began March 1 and will culminate with an in-person Author Talk with Charles Yu at the Miner’s Foundry in Nevada City on May 27. The event at the Miner’s Foundry will begin at 6 p.m. and feature an opening performance by Grass Valley’s Taiko Drummers.