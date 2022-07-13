Nevada County Historical Society shows The Union’s Women’s Suffrage film, presentation with director

The Nevada County Historical Society is showing of Women’s Suffrage film as directed by Andrew Rolland and who will be present to share on the making of this film.

On the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, many people remember the contributions made to the historic movement by two former residents and prominent figures of Nevada City: Aaron A. Sargent and Ellen Clark Sargent.

It is important to remember the Sargents’ contributions to women’s suffrage in the context of understanding Nevada County and Californian history; this could be considered the “birthplace” of the movement.

While Aaron Sargent alone is credited with introducing the 29 words that would eventually become the first paragraph of the Women’s Suffrage Act, historical documents confirm that Aaron and his wife, Ellen, were clearly working steadfastly together to push this legislation forward. Close friends with Susan B. Anthony, Ellen founded Nevada City’s first women’s suffrage group in 1869 and became a leader in the suffrage movement on both state and national levels.

The fact that the authors of the 19th Amendment were Nevada County residents is a point of great pride. And the role that women in the American West played in securing women’s right to vote is a big story that we try to capture here in this film.

We would pull this history into the form of information for our local “stars” who would be featured in the film. They would also do their own research and we would work through it together. What you see on the film is edited down and pieces are focused on for more of an interview story style. It’s a true collaboration from many and trying to capture this amazing story.

For more information, visit: http://www.NevadaCountyHistory.org or contact Daniel Ketcham at (530) 477-8056 or President@NevadaCountyHistory.org

KNOW & GO WHAT: The Union’s Women’s Suffrage film WHEN: Thursday, July 21 at 7 p.m. WHERE: The Sierra Presbyterian Church located at 175 Ridge Road, Nevada City. ADMISSION: Free and open to the public, this event lasts one hour. Free refreshments offered after the presentation. MORE INFO: http://www.NevadaCountyHistory.org

Source: Nevada County Historical Society