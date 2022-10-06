Nevada County Gem and Mineral Society present 55th annual Earth’s Treasures Show

If you like rocks, gems, crystals, or fossils then the Nevada County Gem and Mineral Society’s 55th annual Earth’s Treasures Show is not to be missed.

Held on October 8 and 9 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, show hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3 for adults, but free for children 12 and under, and military with ID. Parking is free.

A community favorite, this year’s show will not disappoint, with displays, vendors and activities for all ages highlighting all aspects of the hobby.

Visit the many dealers offering everything from gem and mineral specimens, fossils, gold prospecting equipment, exceptional jewelry, beads and lapidary supplies, books, and much more. This is a great place to do some early Christmas shopping! Participate in the ongoing silent auction where crystals, minerals, petrified wood and more can be won at bargain prices. Learn something new from the many demonstrators showing soft rock carving, wire-wrapping, fossil preparation, gold panning, silver crochet, and cabochon and stone mosaic-making. Over 60 mineral specimens and more will be offered in a half-hourly raffle, with raffle ticket purchase. Don’t miss the over 24 display cases with members’ best and finest gems, crystals, fossils, carvings and jewelry artfully arranged.

Be sure to bring your children to the popular Kids’ Corner, run by our junior members. There will be fun games with great rock prizes, grab bags, and other educational activities.

Food will be available for purchase from Top Dog and Lazy Dog. Come join the fun!

Nevada County Gem & Mineral Society

Nevada County Gem & Mineral Society holds its general meetings the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Golden Empire Grange off La Barre Meadows Road. There is also an active Juniors Program. For more information, visit: http://www.ncgms.org or Facebook.

Source: Nevada County Gem & Mineral Society