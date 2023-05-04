It’s rare to have a large concert hall on your property, and rarer still to have a hand-built pipe organ in that concert hall. Well, out Bitney Springs Road in Grass Valley, Bill and Anna Trabucco have that property with that pipe organ, and that is where the Nevada County Composers Cooperative is presenting their New Beginnings Spring Concert on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m.
NCCC is excited to premiere seven brand-new compositions at this concert, including a multi-composer work for pipe organ called The Grass Valley Suite. It features six short movements written by six different composers.
“What could be better than a beautiful Sunday drive out Bitney Springs Road with all the spring wild flowers blooming on the way to the Trabucco Ranch?” asks Mark Vance, NCCC’s executive director. “The concert will premiere a vast array of new works by select Northern California based composers, including: Alexis Alrich, Bonnie Arbaugh, Nancy Bachmann, Miles Campbell, Jake Collins, Jesse Haennelt, Durwynne Hsieh, Motoshi Kosako and Mark Vance.”
The New Beginnings Spring Concert program:
- The Grass Valley Suite is a fun, multi-composer project for the pipe organ at Trabucco Ranch performed by organist Walt Strony. Individual movements written by composers: Alrich, Bachmann, Campbell, Haennelt, Hsieh and Vance.
- Suicide Quartet by Mark Vance, is a newly commissioned work meant to remember four who have been lost to suicide. It will be performed by Kirsti Powell flute, Murray Campbell, oboe; Elizabeth McAllister, clarinet; Dave Riddles, bassoon and Lynn Schugren, piano.
- A Remarkably Capable Woman, by Nancy Bachmann, is a micro-opera mystery and will be performed by the composer and mezzo, Shauna Fallihee.
- Gentle Breeze, by Jake Collins, will be performed by Kirsti Powell, flute; Elizabeth McAllister, clarinet and Alexis Alrich piano, is the epitome of a spring breeze.
- Five Things On, by Durwynne Hsieh, is a newly commissioned work for cello and piano and will be performed by Alexandra Roedder, cello and Nancy Bachmann, piano.
- Sapphire, by Bonnie Arbaugh, was composed in InConcert Sierra’s Adult Composition Class during the pandemic, is getting a premiere with singers: Elyse Davidson, Cassia Dunham, Ellyse Halvorson, Kaye Wedel, Adalie Wood, Miriana Stef, violin; Alexandra Roedder, cello and Joshua Horton, piano.
- Compositional Improvisation, by Motoshi Kosako, will be a special opportunity to see and hear what the concert harp is capable of.
KNOW & GO WHO: Nevada County Composers Cooperative WHAT: New Beginnings Spring Concert WHEN: Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m. WHERE: Trabucco Ranch, Grass Valley, CA MORE INFO: www.composerscooperative.info