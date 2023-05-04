Nevada County Composers Cooperative

The Nevada County Composers Cooperative presents the New Beginnings Spring Concert on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. Pictured left to right are Jesse Haennelt, Alexis Alrich, Walt Strony and Mark Vance.

 Submitted photo

It’s rare to have a large concert hall on your property, and rarer still to have a hand-built pipe organ in that concert hall. Well, out Bitney Springs Road in Grass Valley, Bill and Anna Trabucco have that property with that pipe organ, and that is where the Nevada County Composers Cooperative is presenting their New Beginnings Spring Concert on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m.

NCCC is excited to premiere seven brand-new compositions at this concert, including a multi-composer work for pipe organ called The Grass Valley Suite. It features six short movements written by six different composers.