Nevada County Composers Cooperative present chamber music concert

The Nevada County Composers Cooperative is tempting fate and making musical mischief. Defying superstition, on this Friday the 13th, they are presenting a concert of chamber music for strings, piano, marimba and voice. All the works are world premieres, never before heard, and most were composed during the pandemic while live performances were shut down.

The concert will be at the Trabucco Ranch in the Il Tempio di Musica (Temple of Music), a barn-like building with acoustics which was built especially for music.

The composers who will be presenting works are Mark Vance, Durwynne Hsieh, Jesse Haennelt, Jake Collins and Alexis Alrich. Some of the titles reveal what ideas have been stewing and brewing in their minds – for example, Jake Collins’ string quartet: “Overwhelmed and Powerless.” From Jesse Haennelt’s string quartet: “Blind Spots.” And from Durwynn Hsieh’s Piano Sonata: “Unneccessary, Station Break, and Click.”

The musicians include local and regional favorites: Nevada County’s own concert pianist Lynn Schugren; Bay Area violinist Rick Shinozaki; mezzo soprano Sarah Saturnino; percussionist Michael Downing; violinist Miriana Stef; violist David Thorpe; and composer Durwynne Hsieh on cello.

The program includes a variety of instrumental combinations, from solo to duo to quartet. Hsieh’s Piano Sonata is a major work in four movements under the fingers of Lynn Schugren. Vance’s piece is entitled “Three Poems” by Antonio Machado, intriguingly accompanied by marimba rather than piano. Marimba player Michael Downing is often heard as percussionist with local orchestras and is about to embark on a tour to Austria with the Orphic percussion quartet. Alrich’s set of three violin duos have a new-age flavor and a pastoral theme. Two short string quartets by younger composers Collins and Haennelt round out the program.

The concert will take place Friday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m. Trabucco Ranch (Linden Lea) is located at 14328 Barr Ranch Road, Nevada City. Tickets available at the door – $30 adult – $ 5 student.