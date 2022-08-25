Nevada County Community Orchestra recruits new members

OLLI Orchestra, Nevada County’s Community Orchestra, encourages local musicians to join this fall, according to a press release.

Dedicated professional and amateur players have kept the group rehearsing and performing for 42 years, the release stated.

“It’s most important to me that all musicians take great pleasure in playing music,” Wayland Whitney, the orchestra’s conductor, said in the release. “Everyone performs to the best of their ability and everyone has a great time, I think.”

Whitney doesn’t hold auditions. “You decide to play first or second violin — do what brings you the most joy,” he said in the release.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute —OLLI — at Sierra College sponsors the orchestra. Rehearsals began Monday, Aug. 22 at the Nevada County campus. The group meets Mondays at 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. A free concert, open to the public, is presented at the end of term.

Visit https://academics.sierracollege.edu/osher-lifelong-learning-institute-olli for details. Or, check out http://www.olliorchestra.org .

Source: OLLI Orchestra