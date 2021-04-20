Nevada County Community Library presents virtual poetry cafe

On Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., join the Nevada County Community Library, in partnership with Sierra Poetry Festival, for an open mic type, slam jam, poetry reading, coming together celebration.

Photo by Megan Lloyd

On Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., join the Nevada County Community Library, in partnership with Sierra Poetry Festival, for an open mic type, slam jam, poetry reading, coming together celebration. Participants are invited to bring their favorite one-page poem and a cafe style beverage to join in the fun, or just to come and listen. The library is also providing local coffee shop Zoom backgrounds for participants to download. Get ready for some great poetry reading for National Poetry Month.

For more information, visit the Events Calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.

Source: Nevada County Community Library