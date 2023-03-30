“Finding Love Everywhere” by Darby Davenport

“Finding Love Everywhere” by Darby Davenport — “My image of the water making a heart was taken of Deer Creek where it runs parallel to Willow Valley Road in NC. I’ve been looking for heart shapes in nature my whole life. I’m delighted when I find them. The water naturally made a basic heart shape but I manipulated it into a more obvious heart shaped structure in Photoshop. I’ve never played with paint filters before so I decided to try adding the oil paint filter to my image since this project is about creativity.”

 Photo by Darby Davenport

Nevada County Camera Club’s exhibit “Creative Visions — A Photo Challenge” will be on display at the Courtyard Suites in Grass Valley in April to celebrate Photography Month, according to a press release. This exhibit includes photographs of western Nevada County that were taken during one week in February, the release states.

“The purpose of this annual photo challenge is to encourage club members to expand their creativity in photography, post processing and presentation of the artwork,” Kathy Triolo, Chair of the Creative Visions Committee, said in a press release. “This exhibit is fun not only for the photographers but viewers as well, as the photographs often incorporate fantasy, 3D or other special effects in the finished work.”