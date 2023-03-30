Nevada County Camera Club’s exhibit “Creative Visions — A Photo Challenge” will be on display at the Courtyard Suites in Grass Valley in April to celebrate Photography Month, according to a press release. This exhibit includes photographs of western Nevada County that were taken during one week in February, the release states.
“The purpose of this annual photo challenge is to encourage club members to expand their creativity in photography, post processing and presentation of the artwork,” Kathy Triolo, Chair of the Creative Visions Committee, said in a press release. “This exhibit is fun not only for the photographers but viewers as well, as the photographs often incorporate fantasy, 3D or other special effects in the finished work.”
Photographs for this exhibit will be displayed at the Courtyard Suites, 210 N Auburn St. in Grass Valley during their open hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. from April 1 to April 29. The opening reception will be on Saturday, April 1 from 6 to 8 p.m.
“It is definitely our pleasure to be hosting this group of artists during Photography Month here at the Courtyard Suites. By supporting local artists, we can also help expand our guest’s opportunities — giving them a chance to take home a piece of art from a talented community! Don’t miss your chance to come and indulge in this exhibit,” Kyra Gates, Artist Coordinator, Grass Valley Courtyard Suites, said in the release.
Photography Month, initiated by Viewpoint Photographic Art Center, is being celebrated in five Northern California counties in April to share a moment of beauty, a visual story, or a critical snapshot in time, the release states.