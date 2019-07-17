Nevada County Bars and Bistros

COOPER’S ALE HOUSE

235 Commercial St., Nevada City

(530) 265-0116

http://www.coopersnclive.com

Tue & Thurs – Karaoke

Fri July 19 – Whisker Man – Rachel Lark – Analog Dragon – $10.

Sat July 20 – Shannon Shaw – Park Street Riot – The Moore Bros – $10.

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

(530) 265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Thurs July 18 – Keystone Revisited – A tribute to J. Garcia & Merl Saunders – 8:30 p.m. – $10.

Fri July 19 –Kanekoa w/Opening set by Jimbo Scott – Ukulele – powered Hawaiian jam-rock, reggae & more – 9:30 p.m. – $20.

Sat July 20 – Sol Seed – Reggae, rock, soul, world – 9:45 p.m. – $10.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

(530)265-9093

http://www.friartucks.com

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

(530) 264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Thurs July 18 – The Giant Steps Jazz Band featuring Lorraine Gervais – 8 – 11 p.m.

Fri July 19 – Dave Earl Trio (blues) – 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Sat July 20 – Gary Regina and the Playdate Band – 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Sun July 21 – Vinyl Night with Kronosaurus Flex – funk, soul, old-school hip-hop – 8 – 11 p.m.

Tues July 23 – Chris Crockett – 7 – 10 p.m.

Wed July 24 – Hot Summer Nights with Sista Kat – 8 – 11 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

(530) 273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Monday thru Sunday-9 a.m. to 12 a.m. – or later

KARAOKE-1st Saturday of every month-

7 p.m. to 12 a.m.-No Cover!

Friday Night 8 Ball Pool Tournament

Starting at 7 p.m.

Tuesday Night Dart Tournament

7 p.m. $1.00 off any Beer

FREE POOL-Wednesday

All Day and Night

Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables Wild Eye PuB 535 Mill St. Grass Valley (530) 446-6668 http://www.wildeyepub.com Insta: wild.eye.pub http://www.facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thurs July 18 – Cassidy Joy and Friends – Local singer-songwriter, originals and favorites (on stage), with a few new songs to share – $5. – 6:30 p.m. – Third Thursday Celtic Session – 6 p.m.

Fri July 19– Anton Barbeau: First stop for his new Berliner Grotesk CD Release Tour – $10./$12. – 6:30 p.m.

Sat July 20 – Pub’s Monthly Comedy Night: “Trevor Wade Has Friends” – $10. – 7 p.m.

Sun July 21 – Ludi Hinrichs – Ludi Hinrichs’ masterful music, with drummer Tim Bulkley – $10. – 6 p.m.

Wed July 24 – 4th Wednesdays Words With Friends – $5./$10. – 7 p.m.

The Stone House

107 Sacramento St.

Nevada City

(530) 265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG: stonehousenevadacity

Sat July 20 – Edekit – West Cost Bass – 9:30 p.m. – 1:55 a.m.

Sun July 21 – Sunday Brunch – Patio Open – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wed July 24 – Kitty Pak – Summer nights after Party – 9 p.m. – Midnight