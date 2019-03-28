Nevada County author pens new tome about being parents to grown children

Eighteen years—or more—is a long time to devote to raising children. Motherhood is a role women grow into and when the need to make endless meals, pick up kids toys and backpacks and deal with adolescent angst goes away women may find themselves unsure of what comes next.

A new book by Lila Reyna, "Living Life for You: In Letting Your Kids Go and Be Grown You Can Rediscover You," (Booklight Publishing) gives mothers of grown children permission to begin living life for themselves.

Reyna wrote the book when Chela, her youngest child, was about to go away to college. The idea for Living Life for You came from Reyna's own struggle to adjust to her new reality.

"I went from wearing a 'Wonder Mom' cape and fulfilling all my children's needs to suddenly having no children at home needing my constant care and attention," she wrote in the book's introduction. "I felt naked without that cape, and daily life felt like … a void."

Her book aims to help other women answer such questions as what did I do right? Where did I fail? Who will help me make the transition from mom to empty nester? She interviewed more than 50 mothers to garner information for her book.

Now that her three children have left home, Lila Reyna lives in Northern California with her husband Tony and dog Hana, whom she converses with far too much. Reyna's earlier book, "Street Sense: Smart Self-Defense for Children," won a 2016 Parents' Choice Award from Parents' Resource Guide. Reyna is a respected practitioner of Frequency Energy Medicine™, a martial arts expert, and a 4th-degree black belt who is currently testing for her master's degree in Kuk Sool Won™.