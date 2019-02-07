Nevada City’s The Rayos take their tunes down under
February 7, 2019
WHAT: The Rayos WHERE: The Stone House, 107 Sacramento Street, Nevada City WHEN: Thursday, February 14, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
INFO: http://www.stonehouse.io
WHAT: The Rayos (four piece band featuring Thomas Scheubel and Lou Meyer)
WHERE: Wild Eye Pub, 535 Mill St, Grass Valley WHEN: Friday, February 15, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. TICKETS & INFO: wildeyepub.com
Local musical talent The Rayos have been accepted into the well-known and prestigious Cobargo Folk Festival in Cobargo, New South Wales, Australia as fourth in a lineup of more that 30 acts from around the world. They will play the festival's main stage Friday and Saturday nights during the event. The Rayos have also been booked to perform at six other venues around New South Wales, and will teach two workshops.
The Rayos depart for their tour mid-February, and will be gone for a month. The festival is the first weekend of March.
After successful tours of Paris, Singapore and Ireland, The Rayos decided to apply to places they have never been.
Using their music to support themselves and to pay for their travel, The Rayos have made it their mission to bring their original Nevada City acoustic roots songs out into the world, and meeting and sharing ideas about sustainability, political freedom and how music can awaken people for new solutions.
In addition, there will be a happy reunion with Saul's youngest daughter, Ramona, because she is currently living in Australia with her partner.
Before their departure Feb. 16, The Rayos will be playing Feb. 14 at The Stonehouse for Valentine's Day, and their four-piece band will be playing on Feb. 15 at Wild Eye Pub.
