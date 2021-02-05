Nevada City’s ’Ghost Man’ launches supernatural-themed podcast

While actor and writer Mark Lyon has had to curtail public offerings of his long running Haunted Nevada City and Grass Valley historical walking tours until the pandemic is over, he has embarked a new project into which he is channeling his passion for telling true tales of the supernatural.

“I have long wanted to write and narrate a podcast presenting true accounts of ghostly encounters and other supernatural phenomena in dramatic fashion,” recalls Lyon. “And being forced to self-quarantine has given me the time to research and record twenty-seven monthly episodes for a monthly podcast entitled, ’The Other Realm.’”

Presenting true accounts left to us by those who have inadvertently crossed over the invisible threshold from our world into the realm of the supernatural and who have returned to tell the tale, ’The Other Realm’ will cover intriguing paranormal experiences throughout the world. From ghosts and elemental spirits to time warps and ESP, each episode will explore startling cases suggesting in Lyon’s words, “the inescapable conclusion that there is far more to us and our world than science has yet to explain.”

The first episode of Lyon’s podcast, “Ghostly Encounters with the Living,” presents three true accounts of interactions with ghosts so substantial and so clearly observed that those who encountered the spirit never suspected that the person with whom they communicated was not a normal, living entity.

Lyon, who was called “a master storyteller” by the Times Colonist of Victoria, Canada, has toured extensively across North America and Ireland for over twenty years with five original one-plays as well as having been featured on numerous television and radio programs. In 2012 Lyon was invited to perform his one-man play, “Ghosties” at the Listowel Writers Week Festival, Ireland’s most prestigious literary event of the year and he was the 2018 recipient of the Dr. Leland and Sally Lewis Performing Arts Award.

He has been nationally published regarding his original research in the field of extra sensory perception, is the author of the nonfiction book, San Francisco Ghosts, and wrote and narrated “Phantoms of the Holbrooke,” a film docudrama concerning the ghosts said to haunt the Holbrooke Hotel.

A new episode of The Other Realm will be posted on the first day of each month. The Other Realm is available on Itunes at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-other-realm/id1551000111 and other podcast apps as well as on Facebook and The Other Realm website at https://theotherrealm.net.