Nevada City Winery features artist Cheri Guerrette
Based on her love of the figurative image, Cheri Guerrette develops an overall concept to tell a story relating to the American culture of the 1950s and 60s. The viewer is left with the space to imagine who these people are, and fill-in their story.
In the late 1990s Guerrette “was a full-time mom searching for more meaning in my life, so I began experimenting with watercolor, and fell in love with the medium. I am a self-taught artist, who simply painted as much as I could.”
She adds, “My work has since expanded greatly and expresses itself through a passion for unlimited possibilities, exploration an experimentation with watercolor, acrylic, mixed media collage and most recently oils.”
This current show of oil paintings, “Balancing Act,” draws on the elegance, style, and simplicity of the nostalgic era, but the subjects are magnetic and timeless. Guerrette knows how to intimately introduce each of her characters by means of their clear body language, a slouch, sensually parted lips, a sharply bent elbow, a style of clothing, and most notably their expressions.
These paintings are like a novel you can’t put down, or a film you want to see numerous times, there is a lot going on in the simplicity. More stories to tell.
Source: Nevada City Winery Gallery
KNOW & GO
WHO: Cheri Guerrette’s “Balancing Act”
WHEN: June 23 – July 31
WHERE: Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring Street, Nevada City
MORE INFO: Visit http://www.ncwinery.com/events or call 530-265-9463
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Great cinema downtown: Sunday night movie series begins in newly renovated Nevada Theatre
The Onyx Theatre is launching a new collaboration with the Nevada Theatre. Beginning June 26, the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre will screen films on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. The Nevada City Film…