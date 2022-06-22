facebook tracking pixel Nevada City Winery features artist Cheri Guerrette | TheUnion.com
Nevada City Winery features artist Cheri Guerrette

Based on her love of the figurative image, Cheri Guerrette develops an overall concept to tell a story relating to the American culture of the 1950s and 60s. The viewer is left with the space to imagine who these people are, and fill-in their story.

In the late 1990s Guerrette “was a full-time mom searching for more meaning in my life, so I began experimenting with watercolor, and fell in love with the medium. I am a self-taught artist, who simply painted as much as I could.”

She adds, “My work has since expanded greatly and expresses itself through a passion for unlimited possibilities, exploration an experimentation with watercolor, acrylic, mixed media collage and most recently oils.”

This current show of oil paintings, “Balancing Act,” draws on the elegance, style, and simplicity of the nostalgic era, but the subjects are magnetic and timeless. Guerrette knows how to intimately introduce each of her characters by means of their clear body language, a slouch, sensually parted lips, a sharply bent elbow, a style of clothing, and most notably their expressions.

These paintings are like a novel you can’t put down, or a film you want to see numerous times, there is a lot going on in the simplicity. More stories to tell.

Source: Nevada City Winery Gallery

KNOW & GO

WHO: Cheri Guerrette’s “Balancing Act”

WHEN: June 23 – July 31

WHERE: Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring Street, Nevada City

MORE INFO: Visit http://www.ncwinery.com/events or call 530-265-9463

Cheri Guerrette’s oil paintings, “Balancing Act,” are currently on display at the Nevada City Winery.
Art by Cheri Guerrette
An oil painting by Cheri Guerrette.
One of many oil paintings by Cheri Guerrette on dispaly now.
Art by Cheri Guerrette
Art by Cheri Guerrette.

