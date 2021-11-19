Nevada City United Methodist Church to host annual Craft Faire

This year’s Craft Faire marks the return of a holiday tradition at one of Nevada City’s landmark churches, Nevada City United Methodist. The event takes place over Thanksgiving weekend and throughout Victorian Christmas. Crafters and artists work for months creating an array of gifts and goodies for adults and children, using a variety of materials and techniques — sewing (aprons, tea towels, placemats, toys, quilts), knitting and crochet (scarves, shawls, gloves, hats), wood crafts (cutting boards, seasonal décor, games, puzzles), glass art (jewelry, bowls, boxes), home and garden (potholders, pillows, throws, candles, birdhouses), and greeting cards (photo and fabric). Some crafts are for the holidays, such as ornaments, wall hangings, and lighted pine-cone wreaths, but many are meant to be used and enjoyed year round.

The Sandwiche Shoppe will not be open this year, but crafters, bakers, and cooks haven’t forgotten a staple of the holidays: comestibles. Visitors will find an assortment of jams, jellies, breads, sauces and candy.

Items from SERRV, an international organization founded in 1949 to help WWII refugees earn income from their crafts, will again be featured at the Craft Faire. SERRV fair-trade handcrafts come from 24 countries and support more than 8,000 artisans and farmers (www.serrv.org).

All proceeds from the Craft Faire go to fund the various church and community ministries. “We craft all year to help support the work of the church, and we are paid in joy through our shared efforts,” says Christine Barnes, one of dozens of church members and friends contributing to the event.

As the oldest Methodist church in California, Nevada City United Methodist has a storied past, beginning with the construction of the original building in 1851 on West Broad Street, at the site of Pioneer Cemetery. The location was chosen because it was quiet and secluded, but the following year, the church was moved using horses and log rollers to upper Broad Street to “be closer to the sinning in Nevada City.” The original building was replaced in 1863, and in 1871, it was raised to create a ground floor. A Troy Bell weighing 900 pounds and costing $400 arrived in 1875; in 1894 it fell during a steeple fire and was replaced. At the end of that year, new pews were installed, and as one newspaper article stated, “The elegant Methodist Episcopal Church was dedicated. It is the most beautiful edifice, inside and out, in this section of the state.”

At the turn of the century, improvements and restorations kept the church a vital part of Nevada City. In 1904, the Ladies Aid Society provided new carpet (60 cents a yard), and electric lights were installed. A gym — the only one in western Nevada County at the time — was added to the back of the church in 1919–1920 as an attraction for young people; twenty years later, the floor of the gym was elevated to become what is now the Fellowship Hall. The art-glass windows, a signature feature of the sanctuary, were installed beginning in 1947, with the project completed 12 years later. An elevator added in 1993 allowed older worshippers to access the sanctuary from the ground floor, and today, solar panels help to meet the power needs of the historic building.

The Hallmark Channel chose Nevada City as the location for its 2006 holiday movie “The Christmas Card.” The church sanctuary and Fellowship Hall served as sets, and a handful of church members (the choir included) appeared as extras. It is one of the most-watched Hallmark movies and repeats throughout the holiday season.

Source: Nevada City United Methodist

KNOW & GO WHO: Nevada City United Methodist Church WHAT: Craft Faire WHEN: Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26 and 27, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, noon–4 p.m. Victorian Christmas – Sunday afternoons, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, 1–6 p.m. Wednesday evenings, Dec. 8 and 15, 5–9 p.m. WHERE: Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad Street, Nevada City

All proceeds from the Craft Faire go to fund the various church and community ministries.

Provided photo

This year’s Craft Faire marks the return of a holiday tradition at one of Nevada City’s landmark churches, Nevada City United Methodist.

Provided photo