Nevada City United Methodist Church performs holiday play of friendship, love

A past Christmas Candlelight service at the Nevada City Methodist Church.

Submitted photo

A reading and enactment of the book The Trees of the Dancing Goats takes place at the Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad Street, Sunday, December 18 in the Sanctuary. The free program begins at 2 p.m.; doors open at 1:30 p.m. and will be closed once the reading begins.

The story, based a long-cherished childhood memory of author and illustrator Patricia Polacco, tells of her Jewish refugee grandparents, who came from Ukraine and Georgia/Russia to Union City, Michigan, where they lived among Christian neighbors. What happened during one Hanukkah holiday brings back memories of “that Christmas, when Santa really did come, that terrible winter of fever, the miracle of true friendship, and the trees of the dancing goats.”

As the story goes, young Trisha loved the eight days of Hanukkah, when her mother stayed home from work, her Babushka made delicious potato latkes, and her Grampa carved wonderful animals out of wood, as gifts for Trisha and her brother. In the middle of her family’s preparation for the Festival of Lights, Trisha visited her closest neighbors, expecting to find them decorating their house for Christmas. Instead, they were all bedridden with scarlet fever. (Trisha’s family was one of the few spared from the epidemic.) It was difficult for her family to enjoy the Hanukkah feast when they knew that their neighbors wouldn’t be able to celebrate their holiday. Then Grampa had an inspiration: they would cut down trees, decorate them, and secretly deliver them to the neighbors, “But what can we decorate them with?” Babushka asked. Although it was a sacrifice, Trisha realized that Grampa’s carved animals were the perfect answer. Soon their living room was filled with trees — but that was only the first miracle of many during an incredible holiday season.

Author Polacco, born in 1944, is from a family of storytellers, poets, farmers, teachers, and artists. They came from many parts of the world, but primarily Russia. “My fondest memories are of sitting around a stove or open fire, eating apples and popping corn while listening to the old ones tell glorious stories about their homeland and the past. We are tenacious traditionalists and sentimentalists. With each retelling our stories gain a little more umph!”

Polacco has had a distinguished career an an illustrator, designer, and creator of many beloved children’s books, including The Keeping Quilt, The Blessing Cup, Fiona’s Lace, Babushka’s Doll, My Rotten Redheaded Older Brother, Sticks and Stones, and Palace of Books.

Says church (and cast) member Barbara Dean, “The Trees of the Dancing Goats is a timeless — and timely — story of refugees from Ukraine, Jewish in faith, who lived in a Christian community during a time of great need. In today’s climate of antisemitism, it’s good to be reminded of the miracle of friendship, whatever one’s beliefs.”

Dean, a longtime teacher, first learned of the book during the 90s when she participated in the California Literacy Project. She wanted to perform the play at the middle school where she taught and asked a beloved church member, Gerry Green, to carve the small animals. This will be the first year it is read at the Methodist Church, with an intergenerational cast of children, youth, and adults.

After the program, the public is invited downstairs to the Fellowship Hall for free cookies, cider, and coffee. In addition, the craft fair will be open for its final day.

All are welcome to a Candlelight Christmas Eve service, at 7 p.m., December 24.