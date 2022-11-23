Nevada City United Methodist Church hosts annual Craft Faire

Gifts and goodies will again be on display during the annual Craft Faire at one of Nevada City’s historic churches, Nevada City United Methodist.

Gifts and goodies will again be on display during the annual Craft Faire at one of Nevada City’s historic churches, Nevada City United Methodist. The event takes place over Thanksgiving weekend and during Victorian Christmas. Members and friends of the church work all year creating an array of handmade items for adults and children, using a variety of materials and techniques:

Church knitters and crocheters have stitched dozens of scarves, hats, gloves, and headbands. Sewing crafts include aprons, potholders, tea towels, fleece scarves, children’s cloth books, Advent calendars, wall hangings, pillows, and baby blankets. Cutting boards, decorative reindeer, toys, and small painted houses are popular woodworking items, while ribbon-wrapped pine cone ornaments and holiday baskets make cheerful decorations. Those more interested in “edible crafts” will find Jalapeno-prickly pear jelly, blackberry jam, chocolate-covered pretzels, a variety of breads, coconut-crunch cookie mix, and much more.

Items from SERRV, an international organization founded in 1949 to help WWII refugees earn income from their crafts, will again be featured at the Craft Faire. SERRV (www.serrv.com) fair-trade handcrafts come from more than two dozen countries and support more than 8,000 artisans and farmers. Among the most popular crafts are gourd ornaments from Peru, chocolate from Ghana, Sindyanna organic olive oil and ceramics from the Holy Land, and nativity sets from seven different countries.

The Sandwiche Shoppe is back this year, offering a variety of made-fresh sandwiches, vegetable soup, and a variety of pies. Hot spiced cider and coffee are also available, and shoppers can sit at tables in the Fellowship Hall and adjoining rooms.

Proceeds from the Craft Faire go to fund the various church and community ministries.

“We craft all year to help support the work of the church, and we are paid in joy through our combined efforts,” says Christine Barnes, one of the dozens of contributors to the event.

“People come year after year,” says member Bob Zuelsdorf, “to shop our crafts and see the church in the Hallmark movie. After more than 30 years of the craft fair, it has become a warm, cheering holiday tradition.”