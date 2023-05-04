ArtShow-PRO-050423

“Art as Process, A Soulful Journey” brings together three diverse artists to the Seven Stars Gallery.

The Nevada City Odd Fellows is excited to announce an upcoming art show at their Seven Stars Gallery, “Art as Process, A Soulful Journey”. Odd Fellow Deborah Swan, along with Risa Roseman and Jan Tannarome, will display their work through May 31. The opening reception is Saturday, May 6, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The exhibit brings together three diverse artists, painting, assemblage and ceramic figure sculpture with the same goal: to celebrate the artist in us all. They are sharing their work and process with the hope that it inspires others to jump into their creative selves.