The Nevada City Odd Fellows is excited to announce an upcoming art show at their Seven Stars Gallery, “Art as Process, A Soulful Journey”. Odd Fellow Deborah Swan, along with Risa Roseman and Jan Tannarome, will display their work through May 31. The opening reception is Saturday, May 6, from 2 to 5 p.m.
The exhibit brings together three diverse artists, painting, assemblage and ceramic figure sculpture with the same goal: to celebrate the artist in us all. They are sharing their work and process with the hope that it inspires others to jump into their creative selves.
Deborah, primarily a self-taught folk artist, a “Mountain Momma,” is best at home in nature. Her paintings are a personal narrative for feelings so complex no words can tell. She finds refuge in the colorful permission found on a blank canvas.
Jan makes things out of material objects which have been tossed away — even bits of trash tangled in the grass on the sides of the road. She often feels that there is magic in the finding and assembling of these bits and pieces of life that have been left behind by others.
Risa’s figurative sculptures explore the human form as a map to the internal world; emotional, physical or spiritual and how it is expressed outwardly as clues to human experience. Her work explores emotions held within that are expressed in the outward holding of the body. Risa’s abstract figurative sculpture endeavors to use simplicity of form to convey experience.
As part of the mission of Odd Fellows a section of the show will be devoted to a young artisan, Trinity Backus, who has passed.
The Nevada City Odd Fellows has created a place where local artists and presenters can display their work and present their passion. It is located in what was the late and wonderful Odd Fellow Allan Rogers’ Picture framing shop at 210 Spring St., Nevada City. The Seven Stars Gallery is a place to gather and build community through friendship, love and truth.
The exhibit runs through May 31. Gallery hours are Thursdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays 1 to 5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
KNOW & GO WHO: Three local artists of painting, assemblage and ceramic sculpture WHAT: “Art as Process, A Soulful Journey” Gallery Exhibition WHERE: Seven Stars Gallery, 210 Spring St. Nevada City WHEN: Opening reception Saturday, May 6, 2 to 5 p.m. MORE INFO: https://www.nevadacityoddfellows.com/the-seven-stars-gallery/ {related_content_uuid}419b2cab-832e-4f42-9a63-989878ad2dae{/related_content_uuid}