In Love at the In-N-Out Burger, comedian Richard Stockton spins tales of adventure with laughter. With his exuberant voice and limber logic, he combines the personal with the political, catharsis with comedy — all intertwined with funk guitar. More than funny stories, the comedian invites you to ride along on his journey to making sense of the roller coaster of life. From coming of age moments, like getting hit on by Janis Joplin backstage, to opening for Ringo Starr, he recounts his tales of transformation from the cotton fields of Bakersfield, to dropping out in the Smokey Mountains, to smokey comedy clubs.
The show is written and performed by Richard Stockton, a baby-boomer who transitioned from morning drive talk show host (WKDA Nashville) to full-time touring comic in the 80s. In his 37 years as a standup comedian, he has appeared on dozens of national TV shows and headlined A-List comedy clubs from coast to coast, growing an audience of devotees to his unique take on the human potential movement. His new book of personal short stories, “Love at the In-N-Out Burger,” will be released in this month. His first book, Fondle the Fear, is now in its third printing. He also creates short stories of transformation for NPR stations KQED, K and KAZU in Northern California.