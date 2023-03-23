Nevada County native Alela Diane returns to the refurbished, historic Nevada Theatre for a concert of new music and favorites. Opening the show will be singer/songwriter Brett Shady.

Alela Diane’s unconventional melodies and dreamy guitar picking style drew comparisons to the likes of Devendra Banhart and Joanna Newsom. After releasing a pair of hushed, brittle LPs, she started to involve more collaborators to flesh out her sound, culminating with her fourth full-length, the 2011 full-band album Alela Diane & Wild Divine. A return to more intimate recordings followed, including 2015’s Cold Moon with Ryan Francesconi.