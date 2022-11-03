‘Nevada City music for Nevada City people:’ Golden Shoulders, Moore Brother join forces

Golden Shoulders and the Moore Brothers share an evening of original music at the historic Nevada Theatre in Nevada City on Friday, November 4, as part of Paul Emery’s Nevada City LIVE! concert series.

Since late 2001, Golden Shoulders has been an ongoing musical concern based out of Nevada City. They’ve had a constantly changing lineup of musicians performing songs written by bandleader Adam Kline. They’ve embarked on many United States tours in numerous configurations. The band has recorded four full length albums, five EPs, and one “greatest hits” cassette. Kline was recently elected to the Nevada City Council.

This concert at the renovated Nevada Theatre will be their first show since November 2020 and a Golden Shoulders lineup of long-timers and relative newcomers is excited to look out and see an audience. Golden Shoulders makes Nevada City music for Nevada City people.

California duo, the Moore Brothers, have released eight albums showcasing their rich sibling harmony. Each brother, Thom and Greg, brings his unique songwriting style to listeners, allowing two different stories to unfold in one set.

Unlike many bands claiming to be brothers, Greg and Thom Moore actually are siblings, growing up together in Altadena, Calif. And although they had both been playing in various projects for years, it wasn’t until 2001 that the two finally established the Moore Brothers. Beginning in the late ’80s, Thom Moore formed several bands, including Colorful Calliope with R&B singer Jon B. Greg and released a solo record before joining Thom for the folk-punk band Thumb of the Maid. After its other members departed, Thom and Greg formed Moore Brothers and released their debut, Colossal Small, on Amazing Grease (founded by Pavement’s Scott Kannberg).

Source: Paul Emery Music

Golden Shoulders and the Moore Brothers share an evening of original music at the historic Nevada Theatre in Nevada City, California on Friday, November 4 as part of Paul Emery's Nevada City LIVE! concert series.

Provided photo

California duo, the Moore Brothers, have released eight albums showcasing their rich sibling harmony.

Provided photo