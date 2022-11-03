Nevada City Live: Midnight Blue with Juliet Gobert and the Heifer Belles





From a little girl bouncing around her bedroom singing into a hairbrush to the leader of her own band, Juliet Gobert is living her dream.

Tonight, Nov. 3, Juliet Gobert and the Heifer Belles are the main act in Paul Emery’s renowned Nevada City Live concert series at 7:30 p.m. in the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City.

The Heifer Belles played the outdoor stage at the Miners Foundry this summer. Juliet Gobert likes to play barefoot. Left, Nici van Kriedt; right, Toni Valente.

Photo by Terry Fowler

In fact, Emery, on guitar and vocals, is going to open for the Belles with Eli Rush on harmonica.

MIDNIGHT BLUE

Tonight’s concert will feature all nine cuts from the Belles’ newest CD Midnight Blue, which Emery engineered at the Cedro Studio in Nevada City.

A talented singer-songwriter, Gobert has produced six albums with her original blues, ballads and downhome Americana. From heart-breaking blues like “Jet Black Crows” to love songs like “Missing You Missing Me” to feel-good, crowd-pleasers like “Every Day,” Gobert delivers a full repertoire of emotions and memorable melodies that will follow you home.

Juliet Gobert’s sixth album and fourth with the Heifer Belles is called Midnight Blue.

Photo by Tom Durkin

Gobert is a publicist’s dream – self-taught guitarist, killer songwriter, soulful singer with country-music-star good looks. She’s a veteran musician equally at home rocking it with the Bob Woods Trio at the Crazy Horse Saloon or performing at the Kate Wolf Music Festival. Not only that, she has a great backstory: She’s a retired forensic specialist for Child Protective Services.

And she performs barefoot. “I love to be bare foot, but I’m not sure why. I guess I just feel grounded,” she laughed.

The Heifer Belles are popular in Downieville. From left, Nici van Kriedt, Juliet Gobert and Toni Valente.

Photo by Terry Fowler

MEET THE BELLES

Since the Heifer Belles formed in 2014, Gobert remains the only original member. In its current configuration, the band comprises Toni Valente on bass and the newest member of the band, Nici van Kriedt on lead violin.

“I’d rather be playing music – or baking. I love baking,” said the diminutive Valente, who is an accountant for the Scinto Group by day.

With the Belles since 2017, she jokes about her size and her “baby bass,” a very small Ohana acoustic bass guitar. “A little bass for the little lady,” she grinned.

Gobert chooses band members based on their performance not their instrument. Thus, van Kriedt on violin replaced pedal steel guitarist Kim Rogers, who recently retired to concentrate on her graphic design business.

Having seen Van Kriedt play “gypsy jazz” with the Norman Tubby Hot Club, “I called her up and invited her to join the Belles,” Gobert said.

“And I said yes,” van Kriedt smiled.

A great-grandmother, van Kriedt was one of the original owners of Mother Truckers, a popular grocery store outpost on the San Juan Ridge that’s been around since the 1970s. She recently retired as a violin teacher at Sound Check Music in Grass Valley. Her father played jazz with Dave Brubeck.

The Heifer Belles show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $30 for premium seating.

Eli Rush (left) and Paul Emery will open for the Heifer Belles Thursday night.

Photo by Peter Wilson

OPENING ACT

Paul Emery is celebrating his 50th year of performing and/or producing shows at the Nevada Theatre. And this is the 10th year he’s produced the Nevada City Live concert series, featuring hand-picked local and regional musicians.

Producing an average of three completely different shows a weekend, for five weeks, is more exhausting than it used to be, Emery, 76, admitted. “But I’m not quitting!”

He’s not too exhausted to play either. Having spent 20 years as a working musician on the road, it’s in his blood. Tonight, he said he and Eli would warm up the audience for the Bellles with some folk blues. “Mississippi John Hurt, Dave van Ronk and gotta have some Hank.”

“It’ll be a fun evening,” Emery said, which is the same thing Gobert said.

COMING ATTRACTIONS

Friday night, Nevada City Live presents Golden Shoulders, a touring band that calls Nevada City home, and the Moore Brothers, known for their exquisite harmony.

Saturday night, hometown band Beaucoup Chapeau, takes the stage with their “Let’s play some music!” attitude. Maggie McKaig fronts the quartet on accordion, guitar and vocals. Playing too many instruments to mention, Luke Wilson, Murray Campbell and Randy McKean round out the eclectic quartet.

This audience-friendly band makes their concerts a shared experience. Maggie will talk to you. Tell you stories.

Both shows start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $30 for premium seating.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor, and photo/videographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or http://www.tomdurkin-media.net .

KNOW & GO What: Nevada City Live Who: Juliet Gobert and the Heifer Belles Where: Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City When: Thursday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m. Admission: $20 general admission and $30 premium seating Reservations & information: (530) 205-0972 or https://paulemerymusic.com/nevada-city-live/