Nevada City LIVE!: Concert Series returns with music, comedy performances

Paul Emery, in association with the Nevada Theatre, is pleased to once again present the Nevada City LIVE! concert series. Producing events since 1972, Emery, like many working in live entertainment was put “on hold” for a bit and is now back with a limited presentation of music, stage readings and comedy.

Running for six weeks, the series kicks off Saturday, Oct. 16, with Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas who are happily celebrating the release of their most recent CD, “SYZYGY.” The duo has been creating music together for 20 years and have produced six albums. The fiddle player and cellist combine to explore traditional Scottish and innovative global music together.

Local musician Peter Wilson assists with promotion of the series and is also on the bill. Along with fellow performers Joe Craven, John Girton and Darol Anger, the four musicians have played in every conceivable combination over the years, but they are debuting on Wednesday, Oct. 20, as a quartet. As touring ended during the pandemic, musicians became more creative on how to perform locally.

“Venues got creative and got patios and the patios have been really good,” Wilson said. “With touring guys locked down at home, they were happy to come out, and that’s how I got Joe Craven, John Girton and Darol Anger to play with me, as they would normally be on tour.” The four will play a variety of genres, primarily chosen by the vocalists who know the words to the songs. “We’ll play songs we love and songs we know – jazzy, bluesy and folksy,” Wilson concluded. “We knew we would have fun, but I was pleased how musically everyone brings their unique style and together we really do have this special thing that I think we were all pleasantly surprised to discover.”

Next up in the series will be a staged reading of “The Swan.” With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, a full production of the annual “Rocky Horror Picture Show” (which is a traditional feature in the Paul Emery Live series) was not viable. Instead, five local actors will gather to perform a dark comedy about a love triangle between an isolated woman, the milkman and a swan who turns into a man. In lieu of the annual showing of the cult classic and shadow cast of “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” the reading will include a multimedia video projection featuring artistic depictions of the play. Performances are set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23.

The following week, the series switches gears again to bring comedy to the stage. Richard Stockton and Tom Doldorf will take the stage individually. Stockton carries a guitar and uses music to create comedic genius. He has appeared on NBC, Comedy Central, BET and NPR and currently produces a 90 second comedy rant called Fried Comedy News playing on several radio stations.

Doldorf is well known to many Nevada County residents as the publisher of Celebrator Magazine, the trade magazine of craft brewers, and as a co-founder of “The Beer Show” on KVMR which he co-hosted with Mikail Graham and the late Wesley Robertson. He spent the last 18 months in lockdown writing parodies of popular songs with a COVID twist which he will perform on the Nevada Theatre Stage on Friday, Oct. 29.

In November, bands Tumble and Flounder will perform. Each band has a unique sound with Randy McKean (known locally as part of Beaucoup Chapeaux), playing clarinet and tenor saxophone in both groups. Wilson said, “Tumble plays a fascinating mix of modern jazz with an African flair because the leader of the band is a master of the mbira which he has applied to modern jazz.“ The band will play music recorded with former bass great Bill Douglass, featuring new bass player Rob Holland, along with Robert Heirendt on mbira (the kalimba-like instrument sometimes known as the thumb piano), and Sean Kerrigan on guitar.

Flounder is a four-piece modern jazz band featuring Cal State Chico Music Professor David Dvorin on electric guitar and modular synthesizer Clifford Childers on bass trumpet, trombone, harmonica and euphonium, Tim Bulkley on drums and McKean will again offer his talents on clarinet and tenor sax. Both bands will perform on Friday Nov. 5 beginning at 8 p.m.

Wrapping up the series the following night, Paul Kamm and Eleanor McDonald will be joined by Nina Gerber performing some songs “dusted off” during lockdown. Wilson said, “That promises to be a wonderful evening.” Kamm and McDonald have been streaming performances, going through their extensive catalog of CDs, and rediscovering some songs they had not played in some time. Wilson added, “I think it’s going to be a fascinating show so I think we’ll be hearing songs from their past that will be great, and of course Nina Gerber is one of the great guitar players of all time for this kind of music.”

More information about each act and where to buy tickets can be found at https://paulemerymusic.com/category/nevada-city-live/ .

UP FIRST WHO: Paul Emery Presents – Nevada City LIVE! WHAT: Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas – SYZYGY Release Concert WHERE: Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m. COST: $35 Reserved Seats, $25 General Admission TICKETS & MORE INFO: https://paulemerymusic.com

