Back by popular demand, the Nevada City Film Festival (NCFF) presents their semi-annual Comedy Nights, Friday, April 7 through Sunday, April 9, at the historic Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. Once part of the three-day international independent film festival, NCFF Comedy Nights has grown to become its own signature event having welcomed such infamous characters as Marc Maron, Tig Notaro, Maria Bamford, Tim Heidecker, Brett Gelman, Eric Andre, Nick Kroll, Natasha Leggero, Kyle Kinane, John Early and Kate Berlant to name a few.

“We’ve been lucky to host so many up-and-coming comedians, right before they have their big break,” shares Jesse Locks, executive director. “Often times these comedians are working on what will become their signature jokes, and local audiences can later share bragging rights that they saw so and so before they made it big.”