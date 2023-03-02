Nevada City Film Festival (NCFF) has been nominated in USA Today’s 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for a second time, according to a press release In 2020, the festival was awarded the No. 3 spot. The panel selected NCFF as a contender for Best Film Festival, which launched last week. Also included on the list are Sundance, SXSW, and Telluride, and smaller niche festivals like Frameline, MountainFilm, and Slamdance, the release states.
“We were blown away to be named No. 3 in 2020, but to be included in the awards for a second time, is really amazing! It’s such an honor for our community to be mentioned alongside these famous, well-respected film festivals,” Jesse Locks, NCFF Executive Director, said in the release. “Here is our chance to show the world how much Nevada County loves and supports independent filmmaking and filmmakers.”
Since 2001, NCFF has brought top independent film, music and comedy, along with attracting thousands of attendees, international filmmakers, and industry guests to western Nevada County, according to the release.
NCFF is often referred to as the “Sundance of the Sierra” for its emphasis on fiercely independent cinema and showcasing innovative, progressive and exciting new voices in film, the release states. In 2022, NCFF was named for a third time by Moviemaker Magazine as one of the top 50 film festivals in the world worth the submission fee for filmmakers, according to the release.
This year’s festival moves from its usual end of summer spot to June 25-27, with three-day indoor and outdoor film screenings, panels and workshops for filmmakers and festival attendees, filmmaker Q&A’s and coffee talks, after-parties, virtual reality experiences, nature hikes and outdoor excursions, and other special events, according to the release.
At press time, NCFF was currently ranked No. 4 on the list.
“NCFF is definitely one of the smaller regional film festivals on the list,” Locks said in the release. “No matter where we land on the list, this is an amazing opportunity that raises the profile of our community on a national level, which can go on to help with attracting tourism dollars, new businesses, awareness of our thriving arts community and cultural districts, possible film productions, and so much more.”