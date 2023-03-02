Nevada City Film Festival (NCFF) has been nominated in USA Today’s 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for a second time, according to a press release In 2020, the festival was awarded the No. 3 spot. The panel selected NCFF as a contender for Best Film Festival, which launched last week. Also included on the list are Sundance, SXSW, and Telluride, and smaller niche festivals like Frameline, MountainFilm, and Slamdance, the release states.

The contest gives voters four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-film-festival-2023. A person can vote once a day for the run of the contest. Voting ends Monday, March 20 and the winners will be announced on 10Best on Friday, March 31.