Moviemaker Magazine, the leading film industry publication and website focused on the art and craft of making movies, recently named the Nevada City Film Festival (NCFF) “One of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals”, citing “Magic abounds in this California mountain town festival, nicknamed the Sundance of the Sierra.” Also included on the list are notable festivals like Sundance and SXSW, and other significant independent film festivals such as The Loft Film Festival in Tucson, AZ; Tallgrass Film Festival in Witchita, KS; Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham, AL; Cucalorus Film Festival in Wilmington, NC; Hell’s Half Mile in Bay City, MI; and Champs-Élysées Film Festival in Paris, France.

“If you are hoping to find a tiny arts town to escape to and enjoy celebrating cinema for its own sake – and you feel like the big events may have lost their magic – look no further than the Nevada City Film Festival,” said one of the magazine’s judges, filmmaker Geoff Marslett.