Nevada City Film Festival: International independent film festival is back

As with many other annual events, the wait for gathering is over as the Nevada City Film Festival (NCFF) launches their 22nd event Aug. 26-28. NCFF Executive Director, Jesse Locks, explained while organizers offered modifications in 2020 and 2021, the best festival is one that meets in-person and this year is full of opportunities to meet filmmakers, socialize with attendees and enjoy an impressive selection of award winning, international, independent shorts and feature length films.

“We are excited to welcome filmmakers back to Nevada City,” Locks said. “It’s going to be great to have them available in person to do Q&As after screenings and being able to forum and make connections and have discussions about cinema and what topics their films are about or what they are exploring, so it will be nice to have those folks with us again.”

Films will be shown primarily at the Nevada Theatre on Broad Street, which Locks noted has had some improvements.

“We are completely in person,” she said. “We are at the historic Nevada Theatre which received a beautiful upgrade with a gorgeous new mural, a new sound system, a new screen, and a new projector so I think folks who love movies and historic buildings are going to enjoy their experience there.”

They will also be showing films at the Onyx Theatre on Argall Way, also in Nevada City, which Locks described as a “jewel box, beautiful, small, arthouse theatre” and the festival will also include a free event for kids on Friday night outdoors in Pioneer Park.

“There is something for everyone,” Locks said. “It’s really for that person who is willing to explore and take chances to see what is out there and what is going on in independent, international cinema, and for those folks who just want to dabble a bit, who might be looking for topics that align with their interests, there are lots of movies like that.”

This year the shorts are very different. Rather than a track with a specific topic or genre, they are lined up as more of a hit list.

“For those that are open and excited but undecided, definitely check out the shorts,” Locks said. “They are sweet and short and easy to take in, but you get these beautiful glimpses of these places from all over the world.”

With films from 16 different countries and many first-time filmmakers, the shorts will give the greatest amount of exposure.

Many features length narrative and documentaries are also on the program. “Jack has a Plan” is getting a lot of local attention outside of the festival. Locks said the filmmakers are surprised at the amount of enthusiasm for a film about a man who lived 25 years with a terminal brain tumor, who decides to take the end of his life in his own hands. The three-year journey is captured by family and friends who struggle with the decision.

“There is an untapped vein of advocates here and the filmmakers are quite surprised,” Locks said. “We were too. We didn’t program it, knowing there is a big group of folks here who are passionate about that kind of stuff.”

Another “not to be missed” is “Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest” a documentary that chronicles the first Nepali woman to summit Everest, , Locks said.

“It’s just an incredible story of this woman’s tenacity and her grit,” she said. “It’s less a film about mountaineering and more a social justice, freedom fighter film and all the things she had to overcome summit the largest mountain in the world.”

Pasang’s brother will be at the festival, partaking in the Q&A, as well as one of the filmmakers.

“If you love outdoor adventure films, you get that element but if you want to learn what it was like for the indigenous culture in Nepal in this Hindu kingdom in the 80’s, there is a lot to learn from it,” Locks said.

The 2001 cult classic, “Ghost World” will also be shown, with director Terry Zaigoff on hand.

“He’s about as indie as you can get,” Locks said. “That will be fun to watch that.”

Another film, “The Unknown Country” stars Lily Gladstone. Locks said everyone is going to know who Lily Gladstone is by this fall as the actress is starring in a new Martin Scorsese film along with Leonardi DiCaprio, but this film is about a woman (Gladstone) traveling from the Midwest to the Texas-Mexico border to reconnect with her indigenous family. Locks described it as a “great example of a solid independent film.”

Animation fans will want to check out “Quantum Cowboys.” Locks said this is totally different and visually amazing with a great story behind it.

For those who are really limited with time, the Best of the Fest Sunday night is a great way to see a variety of films in one location.

Locks shared that “for 22 years, NCFF has made it their mission to foster and advance independent creativity, earning them a reputation as a haven where films and filmmakers are discovered, ideas are challenged, creative partnerships are forged, friendships blossom, and memories are made to last a lifetime. It takes dogged persistence and daring to express yourself through film. This year, the festival honors those who are willing to take a leap and bring forth something new.”

Explaining it is important to continue to give a spotlight to the independent filmmaker, Locks said: “Any sort of event or festival that shines a light on storytelling that is done in a non-mainstream, corporate, standardized way is really important. It provides the opportunity for people to tell their or other people’s stories that don’t necessarily get heard. It’s important for the festival goer, the viewer, the movie watcher to partake because they get to see what it’s like to live on a reservation in the Midwest, or what it is like to grow up in a rural part of Spain or what it is like to be an immigrant from Syria living in Greece.”

She concluded the festival is also about building community and finding your people while introducing people to our community. Social events and a full schedule, as well as ticket information, are available at http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com .

Know & Go WHAT: 22nd Annual Nevada City Film Festival WHEN: August 26-28, 2022 TICKETS: $95/Festival Pass $11/Individual Tickets, $9/Senior, Student, Military INFO: http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com

FILE — “We are excited to welcome filmmakers back to Nevada City,” Nevada City Film Festival Executive Director Jesse Locks said. The 22nd annual event takes place Aug. 26-28.

File photo courtesy Kial James

“Jack has a Plan” is getting a lot of local attention outside of the festival. Locks said the filmmakers are surprised at the amount of enthusiasm for a film about a man who lived 25 years with a terminal brain tumor who decides to take the end of his life in his own hands.

Provided photo

“Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest” a documentary that chronicles the first Nepali woman to summit Everest, Locks said. “It’s just an incredible story of this woman’s tenacity and her grit. It’s less a film about mountaineering and more a social justice, freedom fighter film and all the things she had to overcome summit the largest mountain in the world," she said.

Provided photo

Locks said everyone is going to know Lily Gladstone, who stars in "The Unknown Country" by this fall as the actress is starring in a new Martin Scorsese film along with Leonardi DiCaprio, but this film is about a woman (Gladstone) traveling from the Midwest to the Texas-Mexico border to reconnect with her indigenous family. Locks described it as a “great example of a solid independent film.”

Provided photo

Animation fans will want to check out “Quantum Cowboys”. Locks said this is totally different, and visually amazing with a great story behind it.

Provided photo

For those who are really limited with time, the Best of the Fest Sunday night is a great way to see a variety of great films in one location.

Provided photo