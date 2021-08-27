Nevada City Film Fest kicks off 21st year

Yesterday, the Nevada City Film Festival also known as the “Sundance of the Sierra” kicked off what they are calling their strongest, most ambitious and inclusive program in the festival’s 21-year history. Between now and Sept. 12, film lovers throughout the world will be able to stream 80+ award-winning independent and international short and feature length films in the comfort of their home.

Every year programmers watch upwards of 700 or more films either submitted to the festival, screened at other film festivals or promoted through film schools. These films are then narrowed down to those showing at this year’s festival.

“There is no magical formula we use when watching movies,” says Jesse Locks, executive director. “The films we select must exhibit superior visual storytelling or share stories we’ve never heard or seen before, and above all, they must connect with our local audiences and their interests. We want there to be films for folks who love mainstream movies and those who prefer subtitles, and everything in between.”

Films such as the documentary “The Conductor,” about internationally renowned conductor Marin Alsop who smashed the glass ceiling when she became the first woman to serve as music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra, and the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra, which was selected with the local community’s many classical music lovers in mind. With unprecedented access, director Bernadette Wegenstein accompanies Alsop to classical concerts around the world, telling her story through a combination of intimate interviews and shared moments in the Maestra’s professional and private life.

Or “Tell Them We Were Here” directed by Griff Williams and Keelan Williams chronicles artists living and working in the San Francisco Bay Area who follow a path that is less careerist and more community driven, much like the place itself. The featured artists extend the legacy of Bay Area activism and social consciousness through their influential yet unconventional careers. In an age of hypercapitalism, these artists represent an empowering alternative worldview, one that emphasizes creativity and community over capital. This film will undoubtedly pique the interest of local artists and Bay Area transplants.

“Almost An Island” directed by Jonathan VanBallenberghe is a cinematic portrait of the Goodwins, an Inupiaq family living above the Arctic Circle in Kotzebue, Alaska, working to transfer traditional knowledge and cultural practice from one generation to the next, is a story that is bound to connect with all of us.

Peppered throughout the features are numerous short films programs including a best of from the New York International Children’s Film Festival, a program of inspiring short films for ages 8+.

“It’s good for kids and parents to know that there is a world of film outside Pixar, Disney and Dreamworks,” says Locks.

Curating and presenting extraordinary short films have always been at the heart of the Nevada City Film Festival. Be it through drama, mystery, romance, comedy or some alchemical blend of all these elements, a spellbinding story that begins, unfolds and concludes in but a handful of minutes is a challenge to create and pleasure to behold.

“There is something incredibly unique and refreshing about the short film format. Shorts give us a first glimpse into a filmmakers creative journey, and for that reason they tend to be absolutely fearless,” says Locks.

Over the festival’s 21-year history, Nevada City Film Fest has screened dozens of short films that have gone on to win Oscars, and helped showcase the careers of such notable filmmakers as David Lowery (The Green Night, Pete’s Dragon), Lucy Walker (Bring Your Own Brigade), Brett Haley (The Hero, All the Bright Places), Blackhorse Lowe (Reservation Dogs), the Duplass Brothers (Language Lessons, The Morning Show), and many more.

Watching the Nevada City Film Festival online this year is easy. Just like with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon or any other streaming service, viewers will be able to watch this year’s films from home via their television, computer or smartphone. The festival has also put together an easy “How to” on their website to help folks new to streaming.

The fest will announce the Best of the Festival winners on Sept. 3 and afterwards viewers short on time can watch this program online as well. The Audience Award will be announced on Sept. 12.

For more information at the Nevada City Film Festival go to www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com

Source: Nevada City Film Fest

KNOW & GO WHAT: 21st Annual Nevada City Film Festival WHERE: Streaming Online at http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com WHEN: Aug. 27 through Sept. 12 TICKETS: $8/per Feature or Shorts rental, $75/Festival Pass

“The Conductor” — a film about internationally renowned conductor Marin Alsop who smashed the glass ceiling when she became the first woman to serve as music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra, and the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra — was selected with the local community’s many classical music lovers in mind.

Provided photo