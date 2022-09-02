Nevada City Elks Lodge presents annual Antique Western Memorabilia Show

The Nevada City Elks Lodge #518 is proud to present the 8th Annual Antique Western Memorabilia Show and Sale Sept. 16-17.

The show will be held at the Nevada City Elks Lodge, 518 State Highway 49 in Nevada City.

This fascinating event is like returning to a page in American history. The show features western collectibles from the 1849/50’s Gold Rush through the Spanish American War. Included are gold ore specimens plus mining, railroad and gambling items. Unique antique firearms, old bottles, coins, books, and Native American art and jewelry are also featured.

This show is for the entire family, collectors, historians and all those interested in gold country history.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, popular and best-selling local author Chris Enss will conduct a book signing at the show. Her passion is telling stories of the men and women of the American West.

Antique Western Memorabilia Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. General Admission is $5. Children 15 and under, when accompanied by an adult, are free. Early Bird admission on Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. costs $25.

For information call Lou Janakos at 530-272-5371 or email winzepp@aol.com

Source: The Nevada City Elks Lodge #518

The show features western collectibles from the 1849/50’s Gold Rush through the Spanish American War.

Submitted photo

This show is for the entire family, collectors, historians and all those interested in gold country history.

Submitted photo