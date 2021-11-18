Nevada City Cabaret’s Wonderland vs. The Force

Truth or Dare Productions in association with the Nevada Theatre presents our first Wonderland vs. The Force, an action-packed Burlesque Experience to feed the souls of nerd-loving fans and friends.

Truth or Dare’s performers pack a powerful and playful stage experience. In this month’s review we are bringing brand new cabaret acts featuring sparkly Alice in Wonderland and glamorous Star Wars character interpretations. The voluptuous, spicy and funny stars and starlets of this retro feel-good cabaret are regarded by many as the best burlesque in town.

If you haven’t been to a Nevada City Cabaret event now is the time because we’ve created marvelous routines and are ready to light up the stage for you once more. Grab your friends, buy your tickets, throw on that bad-ass costume and don’t forget your lightsaber.

Join us on Friday, Nov. 19, at the historic Nevada Theatre.

Want to make a night of it? Tickets to this show offer you perks around downtown Nevada City.

Head to the Nevada Theatre Box Office at 6 p.m. to grab your wristband then journey down to The National’s Lola restaurant for 10% off your dinner experience, we recommend reservations for a Friday night! Golden Era Lounge allows free entry and will create a delicious craft cocktail (or two) while you are waiting, they even offer to-go cups that you can take up to the theatre. Want to eat after the show, savor 10% off Delish-Bish meals with a Truth or Dare wristband, they’re open till midnight.

Don’t forget to hightail it back up to the Theatre because doors will open at 8:30 to take your seats. At 9 p.m. the real fun begins with a captivating ride chalk-full of sensationally sexy acts and naughty fun featuring burlesque and cabaret dancers, with outlandish performances and costumes. Come let loose and give in to all your nerd fantasies because this will be one hell of a star-studded night you’ll never forget. Hosted by Cybil Unrest and Nick Fedoroff. Burlesque Reveals & Debuts by: Vixi Vale, Rebel Rose, Guy Vigor, Whiskey Kiss, Grease Paint, Jean Heart, Gizmo, Patty LeMelt, Sett Duction, Lucy Rizzo and more!

The health and safety of our guests, staff and community is the highest priority with Truth or Dare. All entertainment is presented in accordance with state and local safety guidelines. Bottom line no one is turned away but you MUST wear a Mask the whole time.

The show is approximately 1.5 hour with no intermission. We ask that you not attend if you are not feeling 110%. We continue to observe local guidelines and regulations to offer the safest experience for our staff, artists, and attendees. Thank you for understanding how to enjoy entertainment responsibly.

Goto TruthorDareProductions.com for more info. We highly recommend buying your tickets Early and Together for large groups. We will sell out fast and do not always have tickets at the door.

KNOW & GO WHO: Nevada City Cabaret WHAT: Wonderland vs. The Force WHERE: Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City WHEN: Friday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. for box office. 8:30 p.m. theater doors open. 9 p.m. show time TICKETS: $20/30 at https://truthordare.ticketspice.com/nevada-city-cabaret

Truth or Dare Productions in association with the Nevada Theatre presents our first Wonderland vs. The Force, an action-packed Burlesque Experience to feed the souls of nerd-loving fans and friends.

Photo by Keith Johnson