Nevada City Cabaret presents Monsters & Martinis

Truth or Dare Productions has teamed up with the Nevada Theatre to bring you a variety show called Nevada City Cabaret.

Nevada City Vabaret presents ‘Monsters & Martinis Burlesque Spooktacular’ dripping with sexy gore-geouseness in the sultry, spooky burlesque tradition! Hosted by the infamous Nick Fedoroff.

WARNING

This show features burlesque and variety acts sure to give you goosebumps. Nevada City Cabaret brings you cheers for fears and terrifying tassels for the Halloween holiday so get ready for quite the spooktacular spectacle. You don’t want to miss this production cause we have jam packed this show with amazing performers. Come see burlesque reveals and debuts by Qu’in De La Noche, Cybil Unrest, Deaja Girl on Fire, Rebel Rose, Guy Vigor, The Dark Christal, Dani Demize, Roxie Rochambeau, Vixi Vale, Patty LeMelt, Colaca, Gizmo and more.

The show takes place Friday, Oct. 8. If you haven’t been to a Nevada City Cabaret event now is time to jump in because we are back and ready to entertain you once more at the historic Nevada Theatre. Show up at 8 p.m. to grab your wristband at the box office, then head down to Golden Era Lounge to have a craft cocktail while waiting. Theatre doors will open at 8:30 p.m. to take your seats. At 9 p.m. the real fun begins with a captivating show chalk-full of sensationally sexy acts and naughty fun featuring burlesque and cabaret dancers.

The health and safety of our guests, staff and community is the highest priority with Truth or Dare. All entertainment is presented in accordance with state and local safety guidelines. Bottom line no one is turned away but you must wear a mask the whole time.

The show is approximately one hour with no intermission. We kindly ask that vaccinated patrons attend and we require masks at our events. If you are vaccinated or not please keep a mask on at all times. We ask that you not attend if you are not feeling 110%.

We continue to observe local guidelines and regulations to offer the safest experience for our staff, artists, and attendees. Thank you for understanding how to enjoy entertainment responsibly.

This is an 18 and up LBGTQ friendly safe space event, with tickets available through ticket spice by going to Tiny.cc/NCcabaret

Save these dates for future shows: Friday, Nov. 19; Monday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Feb. 18 for more Nevada City Cabaret.

Want information on the performers or upcoming shows, follow Truth Or Dare Productions on Facebook and Instagram @truthordareproductions

KNOW & GO What: Nevada City Cabaret – Monsters & Martinis Where: Nevada Theatre 401 Broad Street Nevada City When: Friday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. Box Office – 9 p.m. Show Tickets: $20 advanced $30 at the door w/ limited VIP. Tickets sold through TicketSpice at Tiny.cc/NCcabaret