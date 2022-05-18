Nevada City Cabaret presents ‘May the Moon & Boylesque Takeover’

Truth or Dare Productions is bringing boylesque to the Nevada Theatre on May 27 for their latest Nevada City Cabaret.

Nevada City Cabaret’s May the Moon & Boylesque Takeover is happening Friday, May 27. The Box Office opens at 7 p.m. and theater doors at 8:30 p.m., with the show starting at 9 p.m.

The historic Nevada Theatre is located at 401 Broad Street in Nevada City. Tickets are between $20-30, with VIP, General Admission and Early-Bird options.

Tickets sold through Ticket Spice .

Grab your favorite people and some risqué attire to head to the Nevada Theatre on Friday, May 27, for some sexy entertainment. The show open with the fantastic femmes, followed by the masculine beaus. It’s highly recommend to buy your tickets early and together for large groups. Shows sell out fast and there will be limited tickets left at the door.

The box office will open at 7:15 p.m., when you can grab your wrist bands and head to grab some local food and drink before the show at one of the many establishments in downtown Nevada City.

At 8:30 p.m. the theater doors will open for you to take your seats before the show starts at 9 p.m. Seating is open (except for the first two rows reserved for VIPs), so get here right at 8:30 p.m. to grab the best seats. The show will run about an hour and a half with a short 10 minute break. Please plan for that, and pack out any trash or items you bring in.

You can also find us on Facebook at Truth or Dare Productions or on Instagram @truthordareproductions for more information.

This show will be hosted by Truth or Dare Productions’ own Nick Fedoroff and Cybil Unrest, and will be full of incredible performers including Guy Vigor, Cassius von WildCat, Vixi Vale, Dark Chrystal, Whiskey Kiss, Sett Duction, Roxie Rochambeau, Grease Paint, and more.

This is an LBGTQ+ friendly event for 18+ adults.

For more information about the show or for inquiries about performing in Nevada City Cabaret, send an email to truthordaredance@gmail.com

Source: Truth or Dare Productions

Upcoming Nevada City Cabaret Shows • Friday, July 1: Fireworks & Fashion • Friday, Aug. 12: Disney’s Raider’s of Oz • Friday, Sept. 9: Boas, Bandits and Boobs • Saturday, Oct. 29: Monsters & Martinis