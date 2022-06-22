Nevada City Ballet Academy to present ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Nevada City Ballet Academy will present "Alice in Wonderland" choreographed by Ballet Director Krista Pagan on June 29.

Photo by Kial James

Nevada City Ballet Academy will present “Alice in Wonderland” choreographed by Ballet Director Krista Pagan. This will be the Academy’s first live performance since 2019. Featuring local ballet students ranging in age from 3 to 18, this creative take on a classic story will delight audience members of all ages.

Tickets for this one night only event are available online. The performance will be held on June 29 at the Don Baggett Theater. Please visit http://www.nevadacityballet.com for more information.

Source: Nevada City Ballet Academy