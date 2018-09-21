Nevada City artist earns award for 37th annual KVIE Art Auction

SACRAMENTO — Celebrating KVIE Public Television's 37 years of creating an accessible venue to bring art into the homes of Northern Californians, the 37th annual KVIE Art Auction will showcase more than 260 works of art by emerging, well-known and world-renowned Northern California artists, according to a release.

KVIE's art curator, D Neath, has announced that Nevada City artist Roseanne Burke has been recognized with an award after submitting her art to the annual juried competition.

Burke's "Frida, XII" won a curator award.

A total of three Nevada City artists will be featured as part of this year's auction, a live three-day event broadcast on KVIE Channel 6 that airs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, and continues from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 6-7.

"After poring through more than 600 art entries and narrowing the collection to 270, this year KVIE presents a collection that is a strong example of Northern California's finest established and emerging artists," said Neath.

A complete list of artists juried into the collection is online at kvie.org/artauction.

Images and information on every piece of art up-for-bid (including air dates and times) launched on Sept. 5.

An awards ceremony to announce the Best of Show and first place in each category will be held during the Preview Gala from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1.

Tickets to the Preview Gala will be available at kvie.org/artauction.

This year's auction is sponsored by The Niello Company, Krogh & Decker LLP, Mansour's Oriental Rug Gallery, and Warren G. Bender Co. Proceeds from the event and auction help support KVIE local productions and community outreach services.

Source: KVIE Public Television