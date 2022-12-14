Nevada City artist accepted into nationwide show

LeeAnn Brook’s painting “Finding Home”, 48” x 48” mixed media on canvas.

Submitted photo

Nevada City artist LeeAnn Brook recently had one of her paintings accepted into a prestigious national art competition. Her painting “Finding Home”, a 48 inch by 48 inch mixed media on canvas painting, was accepted into the highly acclaimed Crocker-Kingsley exhibition, opening at Blue Line Arts in Roseville now through January 14.

Originally starting as a collaboration between the Crocker Art Museum and Kingsley Art Club, the Crocker-Kingsley is a juried national art competition with a history spanning over 80 years. Over that time, the Crocker-Kingsley has featured some of the most premier names in California art, including Robert Arneson, Gregory Kondos, Roland Petersen, Ruth Rippon, Jerald Silva, Wayne Thiebaud and many others.

Initially open to artists in California, this is the first year that the call for entries opened up nationwide. Out of over 2,400 entries that were submitted, only 134 were accepted by juror Emma Saperstein, Chief Curator and Director of Education at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA). From these entries, a separate group of jurors from the Crocker Art Museum will also be selecting five pieces for display at the Crocker after the exhibition is over.

The show which is held at Blue Line Arts in Roseville, will feature an Artist’s Reception on December 17, with Artist Lectures from 4-5 p.m. and Award Announcements at 6 p.m., with a General Reception to follow from 5-8 p.m. Blue Line Arts is located at 405 Vernon St. in downtown Roseville. For more information visit http://www.bluelinearts.org .

Brook is known for her large-scale contemporary landscape paintings that are inspired by the regional environment. Her paintings feature expressive brushstrokes and color that breaks the boundaries of the traditional landscape painting. To see more of Brook’s work, visit http://www.leeannbrookfineart.com