Neighbors welcomed to enjoy shaded labyrinth: Grass Valley boy to earn Eagle rank

The public is welcome to walk a local labyrinth, made more pleasant with a new shade structure.

Eagle Scout candidate Paul Osuna, 18, of Grass Valley, built the labyrinth this spring as his Eagle project. It's on the upper patio of Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main Street, near downtown Grass Valley.

Use of the labyrinth is free, and written guides are available on-site.

"I chose to build a shade structure because, at my church, we have a very hot, unshaded patio area," Osuna wrote. "My hope was that this project would provide respite from the hot summer sun and make the patio a more enjoyable place."

Osuna is a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 232, which meets with Troop 506 in Nevada City.

The project had four main phases: logistics, fundraising, execution and reporting.

Recommended Stories For You

"I first met with contractors and the church council to create a rough sketch of my structure and get approval to build it," Osuna wrote. "I received support from various local businesses and many volunteers, including other boys from my scout troops and various experts in the field.

"I then organized workers and work days to get the project actually built," Osuna added. "Many boys in my scout troops assisted me in the building. along with several mentors. The whole process, from start to finish, took close to 160 hours to complete."

He then created a detailed report and submitted it to the Boy Scouts Golden Empire Council Board of Review for examination. Board members approved his report in late May.

Osuna thanked his generous sponsors: A-to-Z Supply, Hills Flat Lumber Co., Rental Guys (formerly Gold'n'Green Rental), the Peace Lutheran Church community, and Boy Scout Troops 232 and 506.

"All these wonderful people have been the essence of my success, because without them, I would not have been able to build my structure at all," he wrote.

The wooden pergola shades two benches by the church's labyrinth, created at Peace as a project of the late Lawrence Heppe, a longtime Peace member.

Labyrinths are ancient forms that, in Christianity, became a symbol of pilgrimage and one's personal faith journey. A labyrinth offers the opportunity to reflect, meditate and pray while slowly walking the circuit.

Peace's labyrinth is a five-circuit round with a Luther Rose in the center. It was developed by nationally renowned labyrinth designer Robert Ferré, of St. Louis, Mo., and installed in 2008.

Osuna will receive his Eagle rank in a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (the troops' sponsor) in Nevada City.

The troops meet at the church at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

Source: Peace Lutheran Church