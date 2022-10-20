National Theatre live returns to Sutton Cinemas with comedy

Live theatre returns to the silver screen this week when National Theatre Live, the groundbreaking initiative to broadcast world-class theatre from the National Theatre in London to cinemas around the world, showcases its latest offering, Jack Absolute Flies Again, a blockbuster comedy set in 1940’s pastoral Britain. The play will be presented at Sutton Cinemas on Thursday at 7 p.m. and again the following Wednesday at 1 p.m.

From the writer of One Man, Two Guvnors comes a hilarious new play, set in 1940s British summertime. After an aerial dog fight, Pilot Officer Jack Absolute flies home to rejoin his fearless young Hurricane squadron at RAF Fontwell. Once back on British soil, Jack is shocked to find his old flame, Lydia, on the base. He sets his sights on winning her heart, but with turbulence and hilarity never far away, his advances quickly turn to anarchy.

Tickets may be purchased at the Sutton Cinemas Box Office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com .

KNOW & GO WHO: Sierra Theaters presents WHAT: National Theatre Live – Jack Absolute Flies Again WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. WHERE: Sutton Cinemas, 399 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945 TICKETS: $18 Adult, $15 Child/Senior. Available online at http://www.sierratheaters.com or at the Sutton Cinemas Box Office INFO: http://www.sierratheaters.com , 530-477-9000

Source: Sierra Theatres