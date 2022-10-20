facebook tracking pixel National Theatre live returns to Sutton Cinemas with comedy | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

National Theatre live returns to Sutton Cinemas with comedy

Entertainment Entertainment |

Submitted to Prospector

Live theatre returns to the silver screen this week when National Theatre Live, the groundbreaking initiative to broadcast world-class theatre from the National Theatre in London to cinemas around the world, showcases its latest offering, Jack Absolute Flies Again, a blockbuster comedy set in 1940’s pastoral Britain. The play will be presented at Sutton Cinemas on Thursday at 7 p.m. and again the following Wednesday at 1 p.m.

From the writer of One Man, Two Guvnors comes a hilarious new play, set in 1940s British summertime. After an aerial dog fight, Pilot Officer Jack Absolute flies home to rejoin his fearless young Hurricane squadron at RAF Fontwell. Once back on British soil, Jack is shocked to find his old flame, Lydia, on the base. He sets his sights on winning her heart, but with turbulence and hilarity never far away, his advances quickly turn to anarchy.

Tickets may be purchased at the Sutton Cinemas Box Office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com.

KNOW & GO

WHO: Sierra Theaters presents

WHAT: National Theatre Live – Jack Absolute Flies Again

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Sutton Cinemas, 399 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945

TICKETS: $18 Adult, $15 Child/Senior. Available online at http://www.sierratheaters.com or at the Sutton Cinemas Box Office

INFO: http://www.sierratheaters.com, 530-477-9000

Source: Sierra Theatres

Jack Absolute Flies Again will show at Sutton Cinemas on Oct. 20 and 26.
Provided photo/Brinkhoff Mögenburg
Entertainment
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Comments

0 Comments
Loading comments...