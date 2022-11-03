National Theatre Live presents Chekhov’s ‘The Seagull’

Emilia Clarke in “The Seagull,” showing at Sutton Cinemas.

Provided photo

Live theatre returns to the silver screen this week when National Theatre Live, the groundbreaking initiative to broadcast world-class theatre from the National Theatre in London to cinemas around the world, showcases its latest offering, The Seagull, starring Emilia Clarke. The play will be presented at Sutton Cinemas tonight at 7 p.m. and again the following Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) makes her West End debut in this 21st century retelling of Anton Chekhov’s tale of love and loneliness. A young woman is desperate for fame and a way out. A young man is pining after the woman of his dreams. A successful writer longs for a sense of achievement. An actress wants to fight the changing of the times. In an isolated home in the countryside, dreams lie in tatters, hopes are dashed, and hearts broken. With nowhere left to turn, the only option is to turn on each other.

Following his critically acclaimed five-star production of Cyrano de Bergerac, Jamie Lloyd brings Anya Reiss’ adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s classic play to stage. Filmed live in London’s West End with a cast including Tom Rhys Harries (White Lines), Daniel Monks (The Normal Heart), Sophie Wu (Fresh Meat) and Indira Varma (Game of Thrones).

Tickets may be purchased at the Sutton Cinemas Box Office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com .