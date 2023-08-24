National Cinema Day celebrates the power of movies to bring us together, with all movies, all formats, all showtimes, all day for no more than $4 at participating theatres.
Sierra Theaters is excited to partner with the Cinema Foundation to celebrate the second annual National Cinema Day this Sunday, August 27.
Del Oro Theatre and Sutton Cinemas will be participating in the one-day event, which celebrates the power of movies to bring us all together, and discounted admissions for all movies will be only $4.
Showing this weekend at the Del Oro Theatre: “Barbie” (PG-13), the mega-hit of the summer starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, “Blue Beetle” (PG-13), the latest DC Comics superhero action movie starring sensation Xolo Maridueña, and “Strays”, a new R-Rated comedy featuring the voice work of Will Farrell and Jamie Fox.
Showing this weekend at Sutton Cinemas: “Oppenheimer” (R), the critically-acclaimed biopic directed by Christopher Nolan, and “Gran Turismo” (PG-13), based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs—a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom).
Sierra Theaters is a locally owned, family business that operates the Del Oro Theatre in Downtown Grass Valley and Sutton Cinemas in the Brunswick Basin. For over thirty years Sierra Theaters has been bringing the best in cinema to Grass Valley in auditoriums equipped with comfortable seats and state-of-the-art projection and sound. From the big action pictures to kids’ movies and sophisticated adult fare, Sierra Theaters delivers the big-screen movie experience. Also known for its friendly staff and delicious popcorn, Sierra Theaters is committed to quality entertainment for everyone in our community.