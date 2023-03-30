The Center for the Arts presents Nathan Owens’ The 3 Queens of Motown in the Marisa Funk Theater on March 31, according to a press release.
This is a high-energy show with a nine-piece band that celebrates the queens of R&B, rock, and soul: Diana Ross, Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin, according to the release.
Bay Area native Samantha Alexes pays tribute to Aretha Franklin. As a young girl growing up in the big city, she was exposed to many forms of the arts like singing, modeling, painting, and acting, according to the release. At a very young age, she started singing opera in a special program designed for young adults. By the time she was a teenager, she had turned into a serious entertainer with numerous State and National Talent titles under her belt and became a multiple beauty pageant winner as well, the release states. Her love for the theater brought her to star in such musicals like Carmen Jones, The Wiz, Sparkle, and Pippin at Community Theatre.
GRAMMY nominee and recording artist Lea Sweet, “Black Queen of Country Music” pays tribute to Tina Turner, the release states. At an early age, she was invited to see her first concert which was Ike and Tina Turner. At age six, she became inspired and dreamed of becoming a rock star and entertainer like Tina Turner, according to the release. Lea began writing, singing, and playing songs by age nine and continued to progress, releasing two albums and two singles and going on international tours in China, Europe, Netherlands, Austria, Mexico, Portugal, and Venezuela. Lea is well-versed in singing rock and country music which lead her into becoming one of the world’s best Tina Turner tribute with dancers, according to the release. Native of San Francisco but brought up with southern roots and mentors like the Godfather of Soul James Brown, she excelled to international tours with legendary Jimi Jamison, Loverboy Mike Reno, Bobbi Kimball (Toto), and the James Brown Band, the release states.
Born in San Mateo, Stacy Carter pays tribute to Diana Ross. Stacy’s singing career began in the Bay Area, during her senior year of high school when she performed regularly at Great America in Santa Clara. After moving to Southern California and singing locally in the Los Angeles club scene, Stacy’s career took on an international flavor when she moved to Japan. During the three years she lived in Tokyo, Stacy opened for popular groups such as Klymaxx and Lakeside, and while she was in Japan, her love for singing jazz standards began to blossom, the release states. She also sang with numerous Japanese and American acts, performed on TV, in clubs, and at the world-famous Budokan. She has recorded an album, performed voice-overs for commercials, and modeled.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Nathan Owens Presents 3 Queens WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Friday, March 31 | Doors 7 p.m., Show 8 p.m. TICKETS: $25-35 | https://sforce.co/3H5iRWM WEBSITE & INFO: https://sforce.co/3H5iRWM/ or (530) 274-8384 {related_content_uuid}21593f8d-0bb5-40eb-b0bc-e14f6d613a52{/related_content_uuid}