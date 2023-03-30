3 Queens of Motown

Nathan Owens’ The 3 Queens of Motown celebrates the music of Diana Ross, Tina Turner, and Aretha Franklin.

The Center for the Arts presents Nathan Owens’ The 3 Queens of Motown in the Marisa Funk Theater on March 31, according to a press release.

This is a high-energy show with a nine-piece band that celebrates the queens of R&B, rock, and soul: Diana Ross, Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin, according to the release.