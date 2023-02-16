Nathan Owens Motown Legends

Nathan Owens Motown Legends performs at the Auburn State Theatre Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

 Provided photo illustration

Nathan Owens Motown Legends performs at the Auburn State Theatre Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

This high energy, soulful song and dance revue with horn section plays all the favorites from the Four Tops, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson and much more with special appearances by tribute artists playing Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and Otis Redding, according to a press release.