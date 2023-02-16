Nathan Owens Motown Legends performs at the Auburn State Theatre Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m.
This high energy, soulful song and dance revue with horn section plays all the favorites from the Four Tops, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson and much more with special appearances by tribute artists playing Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and Otis Redding, according to a press release.
Steven Baldwin is a truly remarkable tribute to Stevie Wonder, celebrating the inspiring career of one of America’s favorite musical icons, according to the release. The resemblance and the vocal intonations are uncanny, the release states. Baldwin is also blind, according to the release.
Grammy Nominee Lea Sweet rocks at paying tribute to Tina Turner, according to the release. With mentors like “the Godfather of Soul” James Brown, she has become one of the world’s best Tina Turner Tributes and has toured internationally with artists such as the James Brown Band, Mike Reno (Loverboy), and Bobbi Kimball (Toto), according to the release.
Recording artist Thermon Conners has been doing A Tribute to Michael Jackson for at least 10 years.
Stacy Carter performs as Diana Ross. Stacy trained at The Berkeley School of Jazz, where she worked with Raz Kennedy (Bobby McFerrin’s Voicestra). In addition to residencies performing at Yoshi’s in San Francisco and the Miyakonojo Green Hotel in Japan, Stacy performs at venues such as Carmel’s Stonepine Estate, The Fairmont San Francisco Hotel, and the Ritz Carlton in Half Moon Bay.
Recording Artist Samantha Alexes commands the stage and captures the audience from beginning to end with her rendition of Aretha Franklin “The Queen of Soul,” leaving audiences on the edge of their seat wanting more, according to the release.
Nathan Owens, who plays keyboard and guitar in this show, is also the producer and musical director. Nathan has been in the music business for more than four decades and has received many awards for his work. He has written soundtracks for movies, performed with Stevie Wonder, and opened for artists such as Kool and the Gang, among many others.
Michael Nelson performs as the Temptations’ David Ruffin, Otis Redding, and Eddie Floyd (Knock on Wood). Michael is an award-winning singer and recording artist whose first single “To Praise You” was played on gospel radio stations across the US. Michael has been awarded Best Male Gospel Artist numerous times, most recently at the 2018 Northern California Entertainers Music Awards.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Nathan Owens Motown Legends WHEN: Saturday, February 18, 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA MORE INFO: Reserved Seating: $54 + $6 fees; AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156