Mysticism awaits: Nevada City’s 29th annual Psychic Fair returns to the Miners Foundry Cultural Center

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

The Psychic Fair is considered Northern California's largest gathering of metaphysical teachers, seers, crafters and readers, and is marketplaces features gem essences, crystals, tarot cards and much more.

For people interested in alternative medicine to those curious about the mystical, this year's Psychic Fair offers attendees an array of vendors including psychics, medical intuitives, acupuncturists, massage therapists, herbalists, and alchemists. Take in a lecture or workshop and gain information and knowledge, re-kindle a past fascination, or discover a new interest.

"This event attracts many of California's top healers, readers and metaphysicians," said Marza Millar, producer of the Psychic Fair. "We live in a unique community that has a very high yield of talented people who offer their skills on helping others."

A Psychic Fair favorite and Nevada County local is Heidi B. Jacobs. She's studied the tarot for close to 20 years.

When she's not doing in-person readings at local psychic fairs and events, she's busy doing readings via text and Facebook. One of her goals is to take the esoteric out of tarot by making it fun and accessible.

Holly Marwood of Soul Genesis will be offering short Akashic Record Readings.

Akashic Records are the energetic records of all souls about their past lives, the present lives, and possible future lives. Each soul has its Akashic Records, like a series of books with each book representing one lifetime.

The Hall (or Library) of the Akashic Records is where all souls' Akashic Records are stored energetically. In other words, the information is stored in the Akashic field (also called zero point field). The Akashic Records, however, are not a dry compilation of events. They also contain our collective wisdom.

One vendor that specializes in helping humans and their animals is Ursela Rabe, one of the world's top Animal Communicators.

She is clairvoyant, clairaudient, clairsentient and an empath; in other words, she gets her communication with animals through pictures, words and sensations that the animals convey to her and through intuitive knowing.

Besides being an Animal Intuitive, Ursela also is an Animal Healing Facilitator and treats animals to holistic healing therapy sessions.

Heath and wellness practitioner and iridologist Jivan Swan will also be in attendance. Swan has been studying, practicing and teaching since 1973.

His readings are directed at giving you a complete picture of yourself and what is currently going on with your life on all levels. Intuitively the eyes, tongue, hands, feet and face are all indicators of what is going on with yourself.

The body tells the complete story emotionally, physically and on soul levels. As the story of your past, present and future life fills out he collaborates with you on how you might best make use of all the new beneficial information your will receive.

With several dozens vendors specializing in various areas of mind, body and spirit, attendees will find something for everyone.

The Psychic Fair is also a fundraiser for the Miners Foundry Cultural Center. For over 150 years the Miners Foundry has been the hub of culture, innovation, creativity, and community in Nevada County.

Proceeds from this event go towards the care and preservation of this historic building.