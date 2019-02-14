My sorta-funny Valentine

Seven years ago I was living in Portland and working for Mike Thrasher Presents, a concert promotion company that put on over 500 shows per year, ranging from arena-sized concerts to single-instrument musicians playing in the corner of a quiet bar.

One Sunday I decided to visit the city of Eugene for the first time. Our company was putting on a show there with the British singer-songwriter Frank Turner who had long been a favorite of mine.

As I was eating dinner before the performance I heard a guy at the end of the bar speaking of two things: his dog and logging. Having owned several dogs and being raised by a woodsman who worked for Robinson Timber, I fancied myself a bit of an expert on each subject.

We started talking. His dog was a McNab border collie, mine a yellow lab. He was a wildland firefighter and timber faller, while my dad drove a logging truck. (Close enough, right?)

The next thing I knew we were talking as if we had always known each other. He joined me for Frank Turner's show, and when I left to drive back to Portland I was convinced I would never hear from him again.

A couple days later was Valentine's Day.

I wasn't okay with the idea of not seeing him again. There was something there, a mystery I didn't feel had been solved, a safe that hadn't been cracked.

So I texted him.

"I don't know if you remember me," I wrote, being modest in case he was a big jerk. "But we met the other night and I had a really good time."

Within minutes, his reply: "Will you be my long distance Valentine?"

Eighty-four months, one dog, one cat, and four homes later we are still together. Some may say we are a weird match: where he's thin, I am zaftig. When he would like to be climbing a snow-capped mountain, I am okay with reading my book by the fire. My borderline-obsessive tidyness battles with his neglect of all things orderly, and where he can be serious and stoic I am silly and animated. But we make it work, and after all this time we still genuinely love each other. He has made me realize that as adults we can't expect a perfect relationship. There is simply no such thing. What we've gone through as a couple is about as "real life" as you can get and only makes our love stronger, even in times of frustration.

The fact is, he's my best friend and I love him and the life we've built together.

Here's to seven more, Northrop.

To my ku'uipo, aloha nui loa. And a Happy 46th Anniversary to my parents as well.