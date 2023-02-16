When Beth Moore and David Kuczora, owners of the Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley, launched a Go Fund Me fundraiser to try to save their business, they didn’t think it through.
“I just thought we were doing a fundraiser,” Moore said. “It never occurred to me there would be collateral … benefits.”
As of last week, they had about $23,000 of their $162,000 Go Fund Me goal, the Sierra Business Development Center had informed them they were eligible for a Nevada County COVID-19 Relief Fund grant, several MBA financial planners are helping them restructure their business, people were dropping off valuable and vintage items for a silent auction, and other Go Fund Me-adverse folks were making direct monetary donations.
But wait, there’s more! Harmonica player Jerry Earwood has collected more than 100 of Nevada County’s finest musicians to play two full days of music to raise money for the Wild Eye.
Twenty-seven acts will perform in Love Fests Sundays, Feb. 19 and March 5, from noon to 9:30 p.m. There will be two entirely different line-ups (see sidebar titled “LINE-UPS”). Getting that many bands on and off stage is a serious logistical challenge, but this isn’t Earwood’s first rodeo. He organized a similar but smaller fundraiser to support Burgee Dave’s at the Mayo in Camptonville last year.
And there’s still more. Bands that couldn’t make the line-up for the two Love Fests have dedicated their booked individual shows before, between and after the Sunday music fests to the Save-the-Wild-Eye cause.
Those bands include the Bob Woods Trio with Juliet Gobert, Achilles Wheel Trio, Gary Regina and In the Loop, Blue Swamis, Main Street Revival, Buffalo Gals, Big Whoop and some of the bands that are also playing in the Love Fests, according to Kuczora.
As of press time, bands were still booking and dedicating their shows to the popular supper club.
In their own words
A review of the calendars of all the major performance venues in the area shows that the Wild Eye was the clear leader in keeping local, live music alive during the darkest days of the pandemic. And they did it while strictly complying with all health-and-safety rules.
Space does not allow for the inclusion of all the comments bands have made to express their gratitude to the Wild Eye, but here’s a sampling:
“Beth and Dave have such great support for live music, and as musicians we want to give back.” — Jerry Earwood, Banner Mountain Blues Band
“Beth and Dave, you’ve given so much to so many in our community. Your love, support, and tireless dedication to music and the arts has been priceless.” — Norma Thurmond, Harmony Groove
“There is no place like the Wild Eye Pub in Nevada County. This is a very friendly full-scale bar and restaurant with the best stage and dance floor. Grass Valley needs a place like this.” — Lorraine Reich, New Peace Choir
“They pivoted as information and regulations changed almost daily, and pivoted again, and again, not only serving — to-go — organic, locally sourced food, but providing a venue for musicians to keep working.” — Sands Hall
“The Wild Eye is Nevada County treasure for all who love live music and a welcoming place to gather with friends.” — Jeff Peach, Three Times Through
“Indoors or out, the Wild Eye Pub is a favorite place for many Nevada County musicians. It’s there for us by the grace and courage, wits and love of Beth and David.” — Nory Fussell
“The Wild Eye Pub is a very special asset to the community where the clientele actually listens to the music. Good food, good music and good people.” — Dennis Briggs, Edgetones
“No other local music venues followed pandemic safety protocols as solidly as the Wild Eye, and few producers show such love and respect, or work as hard for the musicians they present, as Beth and Dave.” — Maggie McKaig, Beaucoup Chapeaux
“Hopefully having this many amazing musicians for two full days of music will be something that really draws big crowds and a really fun time for everybody.” — Phil Missimore, Strings Attached
“David and I are feeling optimistic, stunned, and overwhelmed by the support from the community, and especially the musician community,” said Moore, who is a musician herself in her band Moore’s Code. “Without them bringing people to the restaurant, we wouldn’t have made it this far.”
Besides attending the Love Fests and other shows, supporters of the Wild Eye Pub may donate through Go Fund Me at www.gofundme.com/f/save-the-wild-eye-pub.