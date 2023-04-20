After being snowed out at the end of February, Musicians for Peace, a collaborative of Nevada County’s sterling professional musicians, juggled their busy schedules to make sure the Ukraine Benefit Concert happens. On Sunday, April 23, at 4 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church will host this exceptional concert to show Ukraine that the people in Nevada County want to help this war torn nation.

The Musicians for Peace are donating their talent and will perform a variety of entertaining music.